Dominion Energy and HRCAP Team Up On Weatherization Program

PORTSMOUTH

Dominion Energy and the Hampton Roads Community Action Program (HRCAP) have teamed up for a new home weatherization program. The goal is to help Hampton Roads residents make their homes more energy efficient for long-term energy and cost savings.That’s especially needed for older, less energy efficient homes.

Roxanne Potts of Portsmouth was one of the first to sign up for the program. Recently, she was thrilled to conduct a ribbon cutting in front of her newly renovated house where she has lived for 28 years. She was shocked when the home energy audit revealed how much work it needed from the roof to the crawl space and a lot in between. Through the program, her house received several energy saving upgrades, including insulation in the attic, LED light bulbs and other repairs—big and small—that will pay big dividends.

The pilot program was made possible by a $600,000 grant from Dominion Energy’s EnergyShare program. It focuses on homes in Portsmouth and Newport News. It also provides workforce development for construction and weatherization jobs. For more information. Visit www.hrcapinc.org.

Ribbon cutting with Potts, HRCAP and Dominion Energy partners. Photo: Courtesy