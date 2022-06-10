Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Health

Dominion Energy and HRCAP Team Up On Weatherization Program

Published

PORTSMOUTH
Dominion Energy and the Hampton Roads Community Action Program (HRCAP) have teamed up for a new home weatherization program. The goal is to help Hampton Roads residents make their homes more energy efficient for long-term energy and cost savings.That’s especially needed for older, less energy efficient homes.

Roxanne Potts of Portsmouth was one of the first to sign up for the program. Recently, she was thrilled to conduct a ribbon cutting in front of her newly renovated house where she has lived for 28 years. She was shocked when the home energy audit revealed how much work it needed from the roof to the crawl space and a lot in between. Through the program, her house received several energy saving upgrades, including insulation in the attic, LED light bulbs and other repairs—big and small—that will pay big dividends.

The pilot program was made possible by a $600,000 grant from Dominion Energy’s EnergyShare program. It focuses on homes in Portsmouth and Newport News. It also provides workforce development for construction and weatherization jobs. For more information. Visit www.hrcapinc.org.

PIC

Ribbon cutting with Potts, HRCAP and Dominion Energy partners. Photo: Courtesy

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
In this article:, , , , , , ,

You May Also Like

Hampton Roads Community News

Mass Shootings and Gun Laws. How Canada Does What America Won’t

By Stacy M. Brown NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent @StacyBrownMedia According to the Gun Violence Archive, 2022 has quickly become the year of Mass...

2 days ago

Hampton Roads Community News

Franklin’s New Redistricting Gives Edge To City’s African American Majority

By Leonard E. Colvin Chief Reporter New Journal and Guide For the first time in the city’s history, the Franklin City Council...

June 2, 2022

Civil

Norfolk’s Pastor Guns Reflects On Buffalo Visit After Tragedy

By Leonard E. Colvin Chief Reporter New Journal and Guide Rev. Dr. Geoffrey Gun said he delivered a May 22 (Sunday) sermon to his congregation where...

June 2, 2022

Hampton Roads Community News

Norfolk Reopens Award-Winning Boxing Program At Park Place Site

By Leonard E. Colvin Chief Reporter New Journal and Guide Responding to demands from the community as a means to combat teen gun...

June 2, 2022