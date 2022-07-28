Buffalow Family And Friends, Inc. Cuts Ribbon On New Chesapeake Center

CHESAPEAKE

The ribbon cutting ceremony of the new Buffalow Family And Friends Multipurpose Center was held on July 20 as supporters, partners, and elected officials looked on. The newly remodeled 8,000-square-foot facility is located in Southgate Shopping Center, 2403 Bainbridge Blvd., Suite B, Chesapeake, Va. 23324.

The additional space will allow the non-profit center to expand its community services to include health screenings, tutoring, STEM initiatives, and mentorship workshops focused on addressing food insecurity.

Since 2010, Nischelle Buffalow and her mother, Delena Buffalow, have been actively addressing food insecurity for South Norfolk families and seniors. Nischelle Buffalow in her press release said, “We’re looking forward to serving our Chesapeake community, especially the residents and businesses of South Norfolk. With the addition of the new Multipurpose Center, we can expand our efforts to include more community partners and workshops to address all factors of health and well being of our residents.”

The remodeled complex includes a conference room, private meeting spaces, a multimedia projection room, and several small offices. The spacious area in the rear of the building is available for exhibits, receptions, and large private and public gatherings year-round.

On hand for the opening were Chesapeake officials, Mayor Rick West and City Councilwoman Debbie Ritter, as well as State Senator Lionell Spruill and Delegate Cliff Hayes who assisted in the ribbon cutting.

The grand opening featured many Buffalow Family and Friends, Inc. community partners from Chesapeake Regional Healthcare, the Chesapeake Health Department, The CROP Foundation, Sheriff’s Office and Anthem. Guests toured the facility and enjoyed light refreshments after the ceremony.

The Multipurpose Center is located adjacent to the Buffalow Family and Friends Community Pantry, a local food and resource bank for the South Norfolk Community. The pantry operates Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. offering free food and essential items to over 400 seniors a month, as well as serving as a hub for the local homeless population. Mobile pantry events are held at the location on the fourth Wednesday of every month. Donations of food and essential supplies are always welcome. There is no residency requirement to access services.

Community members who wish to utilize the space are encouraged to contact Nischelle or Delena Buffalow at Info@buffalowfamily.org. More information about the Buffalow Family And Friends mission may be found on their website buffalowfamily.org and Buffalow Family and Friends Facebook page.

Photo: Courtesy