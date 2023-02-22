An Evening of Black History at the Chrysler Museum

NORFOLK

The Chrysler Museum hosted “Reflections: A Conversation on Civil Rights Photography” in its Kaufman Theater on Feb. 16 in partnership with the New Journal and Guide (NJG) and the Virginia African-American Cultural Center (VAACC). The evening in recognition of Black History Month included a private viewing from the Museum’s collection of civil rights photography and a moderated conversation that featured Brenda H. Andrews, NJG Publisher; Dr. Amelia Ross-Hammond, Founder and Chairman of VAACC; and Tamar Smithers, Executive Director, VAACC.

It was moderated by Stacey Shelnut-Hendrick, the Museum’s recently appointed Deputy Director for Public Engagement and Learning, and allowed for interaction from the audience.

Photos exhibited were from three noted photographers whose works document activities during the Civil Rights Movement: Ernest Withers, Danny Lyon, and Bruce Davidson. The moderator fielded questions to the panelists about the images and what was going on during the fight for civil rights in the 50s and 60s, as well as how today’s protests for racial and social justice simulate or differ from that era.

The evening began with a reception that offered a time of fellowship for the guests of the sponsoring partners.