Trump Issues Attack Tweet After Colin Powell Says He’ll Vote For Biden

WASHINGTON, DC

Gen. Colin Powell speaking recently on CNN’s “State of the Union” set off a Trump tweet when said he would be voting for the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

“I certainly cannot in any way support President Trump this year,” said the former secretary of State under former President George W. Bush. He also served as the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under former Presidents George H.W. Bush and Clinton.

Powell, a Republican, said he did not vote for Trump in 2016 and said the situation has “gotten worse.”

Powell joins other high-profile current and former military officers who are critical of the way Trump is handling the nationwide protests over police brutality that broke out after the killing of George Floyd.

“We have a Constitution, and we have to follow that Constitution. And the president has drifted away from it,” Powell said.

After the Sunday program, the president responded with an attack tweet.

“Colin Powell, a real stiff who was very responsible for getting us into the disastrous Middle East Wars, just announced he will be voting for another stiff, Sleepy Joe Biden.

“Didn’t Powell say that Iraq had ‘weapons of mass destruction?’ They didn’t, but off we went to WAR!,” Trump added.