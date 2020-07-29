“Lets Talk About Life” Ernest Lowery Interviews Jay Sinnett

Ernest Lowery sits down with Jay Sinnett, a Jazz Radio Host/Producer Sinnett In Session/ The R&B Chronicles WHRV FM – Music Educator/Drummer/Composer at WHRO. If you listen closely you will discover the secret to Jay Sinnett longevity as a top composer, renowned drummer and world traveler as he continue to teach the rhyme of life. Check him out, you will know what I’m talking about.