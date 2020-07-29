“Lets Talk About Life” Ernest Lowery Interviews Jay Sinnett

Ernest Lowery sits down with Jay Sinnett, a Jazz Radio Host/Producer Sinnett In Session/ The R&B Chronicles WHRV FM – Music Educator/Drummer/Composer at WHRO. If you listen closely you will discover the secret to Jay Sinnett longevity as a top composer, renowned drummer and world traveler as he continue to teach the rhyme of life. Check him out, you will know what I’m talking about.
National Commentary
National Commentary
National News
Black Arts and Culture
Hampton Roads Community News
Hampton Roads Community News
Hampton Roads Community News
Black Community Opinions
Hampton Roads Community News
Hampton Roads Community News
Black Arts and Culture
Local Voices
Entertainment News in Virginia
National Commentary
You May Also Like
Black Arts and Culture
Ernest Lowery sits down with Jay Sinnett, a Jazz Radio Host/Producer Sinnett In Session/ The R&B Chronicles WHRV FM – Music Educator/Drummer/Composer at WHRO....