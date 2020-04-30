Jim Clyburn Speaks to Black America on COVID-19: Saving and Empowering Black Lives

BREAKING NEWS: Washington, DC, April 28, 2020 — National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA) President and CEO Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis, Jr., will engage Democratic Party Majority Whip Congressman Jim Clyburn (D-SC) in an exclusive interview streamed live on Facebook at facebook.com/blackpressusa at 1 p.m., Eastern Time, Thursday, April 30, 2020.

The must-see interview, which will spotlight the recent actions of the U.S. Congress with respect to the impact of COVID-19 on America, and in particular on the unprecedented devastation of the pandemic on Black America. Congressman Clyburn was recently appointed the Chair of the House Select Committee on COVID-19.

The focused topic of the broadcast will be “Black America and COVID-19: Saving and Empowering Black Lives.”

“African Americans are disproportionately affected by the novel coronavirus, and our focus must be not only saving Black lives but also empowering Black America,” Chavis stated.

The NNPA’s Coronavirus Task Force and Resource Center was the first media-related entity in the United States to declare a “State of Emergency for Black America” as the fatalities among Black Americans have continued to rise alarmingly across the nation. Using social media to increase public awareness about COVID-19, the NNPA continues to encourage the use of the hashtags: #SaveBlackLives, and #NNPACoronavirusTaskForce.

Clyburn, a 14-term U.S. Congressman and the dean of the South Carolina congressional delegation has spent his career working to improve and empower the lives of African Americans. Former President Barack Obama once noted that Clyburn is “one of a handful of people who, when they speak, the entire Congress listens.”

As Assistant Democratic Leader in the 112th Congress, the number three ranking Democrat in the House, Clyburn is the leadership liaison to the Appropriations Committee and one of the Democratic Caucus’ primary liaisons to the White House. He plays a prominent role in messaging and outreach.

The Clyburn-Chavis interview will be viewed at www.facebook.com/blackpressusa.