VAACC Continues Virtual Arts Series On April 7

VIRGINIA BEACH

The Virginia African American Cultural Center will continue its virtual Six-Part Artist Masterpiece Series featuring Radio Talk Show host, Beck G. on April 7th at 7p.m. This event features a moderated interview discussion by host Phillip Jones with Talk Show personality Beck G.’s reflections on her career as a talk show Host and owner of Beck’s Management. A live demonstration performance will be followed by Q&A with the audience.

Beck G is the founder and principal of Beck’s Management, a public relations & marketing firm that works with entertainment, events, and entrepreneurs. As the chief publicist, her mission is to help her clients realize their most important goals.

Viewers must register in advance for the program that is hosted in part by Dominion Energy, Virginia Humanities, and the Virginia Beach Arts & Humanities Commission. To register visit our website at vaaccvb.org or info@vaaccvb.org

The VAACC Artist Masterpiece Series events focus on alternate career paths within the arts. The goal is to educate the public in professional career paths from artists who successfully work behind the scenes and achieve notoriety. The series began in October 2021 and continues through June 2022.

Upcoming events include May 19, 2022: Morgan Avery McCoy, an author, actor filmmaker, and supporting actress in the Award-winning film, “ Harriet.”

Past events can be viewed via the Virginia African American Cultural Center YouTube channel.