NSU’s President’s Gala Celebrates Lyman B. Brooks Society Inductees

By Randy Singleton

Community Affairs Correspondent

Norfolk State held it annual President’s Gala at Echols Hall on Saturday evening (April 15). The gala celebrated the financial contributions of supporters who have given one hundred thousand dollars or more to the University. Supporters were inducted into the Lyman Beecher Brooks Society and recognized for their contributions to the University and their leadership in the greater community.

Actress, director, and Tony Award Winner Phylicia Rashad served as the event’s Emcee. The Norfolk State University Theatre Company performed selections from “Thoughts of a Colored Man” by Keenan Scott II and directed by Professor Anthony Stockard.

This year’s Lyman Beecher Brooks Society Inductees included Rhonda L. Allen ’83, Vernita M. Exum ’94, Markus J. Gillis ’04, Conrad M. Hall, Earlie P. Horsey ’76 & Charolette C. Horsey ’75, Clevester Jones ’91 & Dameron L. Jones ’91, Tamara A. Jones, M.D. (BS ’96), Earl E. Lee ’84, Marty L. Miller ’69 & Elizabeth R. Miller, Shelvee H. Osborne ’79, Delbert H. Parks, Carlton L. Perkins ’73, Col (Ret.) James W. Whitehead, Jr. ’76, and Joseph L. Wiggins ’66. NSU President Dr. Javune Adams-Gaston and Mr. Dimitri Gaston donated one hundred thousand dollars to the University during the gala.

The Fuzz Band closed out the evening with a live musical performance.