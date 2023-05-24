Connect with us

NSU’s 110th Commencement Ceremony

Norfolk State University celebrated its 110th commencement ceremony with a notable keynote address from award-winning actor and filmmaker Nate Parker. Parker, a Norfolk native, shared inspiring words with the graduating students, emphasizing the importance of pursuing their dreams and acknowledging the support they have received along their journey. His notable work in the film industry, including “The Birth of a Nation,” served as a testament to his own dedication and success.

Published

By Randy Singleton
Community Affairs Correspondent
New Journal and Guide

NORFOLK
Norfolk State University celebrated its 110th commencement ceremony on Saturday (May 6) with award-winning actor, writer, director, and producer Nate Parker delivering the keynote address to nearly 600 graduating students at William “Dick” Price Stadium.

Nate Parker, a Norfolk native, has performed in at least 19 films, including “Beyond The Lights,” “Red Tails,” and most recently, “The Birth of a Nation,” which Parker wrote, directed, and played the role of the leading character, Nat Turner, who led an 1831 slave rebellion in Virginia. “The Birth of a Nation” won the Audience Award and the Grand Jury Prize at the Sundance Film Festival.

In his remarks, Parker challenged the graduates to understand their gifts and calling. He urged them to not give up on their dreams, and to recognize those who have helped them along their life’s journey.  Parker was awarded the NSU president’s medallion following his speech.

Written By

