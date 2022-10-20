NJG Receives $100,000 Project Grant From VAACC

NORFOLK

The New Journal and Guide (NJG) newspaper was recently awarded a $100,000 partnership grant from the Virginia African American Cultural Center, Inc. (VAACC). The VAACC grant to NJG is part of a larger $1 million grant to VAACC from the Virginia Tourism Corporation.

The partnership with VAACC will allow the 122-year-old newspaper which is Virginia’s oldest Black weekly publication to digitalize a selected portion of its vast historic photo collection with the accompanying newspaper articles that are preserved on microfilm and digital files. These will then be placed in a searchable database for preservation and scholarly research.

In making the initial check presentation to Brenda H. Andrews, NJG Publisher and Owner, Dr. Amelia Ross-Hammond, Founder and Chairman of the VAACC, noted the digitalization project will be mutually beneficial to the NJG, the VAACC and the public.

For 122 years, New Journal and Guide has been continuously documenting the history of African Americans locally and nationally through the stories and pictures that have appeared in its weekly publication.

VAACC is a cultural center founded and headquartered in Virginia Beach to celebrate Virginia’s African American history, culture and community. Its mission is to educate the public about African Americans’ contributions in all areas of endeavor through programs, artistic performances and curated exhibits. Land for the future construction of VAACC’s state-of-the-art building already has been donated by the City of Virginia Beach.

The digitalization project is under the direction of the NJG Publisher and will be completed in 2024.