Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Hampton Roads Community News

NJG Receives $100,000 Project Grant From VAACC

Published

NORFOLK
The New Journal and Guide (NJG) newspaper was recently awarded a $100,000 partnership grant from the Virginia African American Cultural Center, Inc. (VAACC). The VAACC grant to NJG is part of a larger $1 million grant to VAACC from the Virginia Tourism Corporation.

The partnership with VAACC will allow the 122-year-old newspaper which is Virginia’s oldest Black weekly publication to digitalize a selected portion of its vast historic photo collection with the accompanying newspaper articles that are preserved on microfilm and digital files. These will then be placed in a searchable database for preservation and scholarly research.

In making the initial check presentation to Brenda H. Andrews, NJG Publisher and Owner, Dr. Amelia Ross-Hammond, Founder and Chairman of the VAACC, noted the digitalization project will be mutually beneficial to the NJG, the VAACC and the public.

For 122 years, New Journal and Guide has been continuously documenting the history of African Americans locally and nationally through the stories and pictures that have appeared in its weekly publication.

VAACC is a cultural center founded and headquartered in Virginia Beach to celebrate Virginia’s African American history, culture and community. Its mission is to educate the public about African Americans’ contributions in all areas of endeavor through programs, artistic performances and curated exhibits. Land for the future construction of VAACC’s state-of-the-art building already has been donated by the City of Virginia Beach.

The digitalization project is under the direction of the NJG Publisher and will be completed in 2024.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
In this article:, , , , , , , , ,

You May Also Like

Civil

Unserved Arrest Warrant Could Re-open 70-Year-Old Till Case

By Stacy M. Brown NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent @StacyBrownMedia A search team has found the unserved warrant charging a white woman in the...

July 8, 2022

Hampton Roads Community News

America’s Teens in Crisis: Mental Health Disorders Now Biggest Concern

“In these me-treatments, it is important to write in journals, do meditations, practice sports, dance, and even travel alone. These actions will make young...

May 5, 2022

Hampton Roads Community News

Since 1827: “We Wish To Plead Our Own Cause”

By Brenda H. Andrews Publisher New Journal and Guide This week, March 16, 2022, marks 195 years since two men in New York—Rev. Samuel...

March 16, 2022

Politics

Chesapeake Black Residents Question City’s Voter At-Large Representation

By Leonard E. Colvin Chief Reporter New Journal and Guide The second-largest city in Virginia, Chesapeake is one of the fastest-growing, diverse,...

January 27, 2022