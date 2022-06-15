HU Hosts The Harvey Years Gala

By Randy Singleton

NJG Community Affairs Correspondent

HAMPTON

Hampton University hosted President William R. Harvey’s retirement celebration on Saturday (June 11) at the Convention Center on campus. The black-tie event, entitled ‘Celebrating a Legend’s Legacy: The Harvey Years Gala,’ included a gourmet dinner, a performance by 12-time Grammy Awards winner Babyface (Kenneth Brian Edmonds), dancing, and networking, all in honor of Harvey’s 44 years of service to HU and the Hampton Roads community.

The $300 per person gala featured some well-known figures, including host Kevin Frazier of Entertainment Tonight, Rashida Jones, president of MSNBC, Senator Tim Kaine, and Congressman Bobby Scott. Money raised from the gala will help fund various scholarships, the new Harvey Legacy Endowed Scholarship and the Harvey Legacy Current -Use Scholarship.

Dr. Harvey with his wife (second from right) Mrs. Norma Harvey, adult children, sons-in-law, and grandchildren. Photo by Randy Singleton