Celebrating Destiny: Glen Francis and Company Observe One-Year Anniversary

HAMPTON ROADS

Businessman Glen Francis observed the one-year anniversary of his “Drive Time Morning Radio Show” with a three-day weekend of activities Feb. 17-19 in Portsmouth and Norfolk.

Presented by his business, The Elner Group Media Co., celebratory events began with an evening of live jazz and business networking on Thursday night at Old Towne’s Wine, Book, & Candle Bar Lounge in Portsmouth. Events concluded on Sunday afternoon with an Appreciation and Legacy Brunch where Francis honored 11 area persons for their contributions to the Hampton Roads community.

On Friday night, the Norfolk State University Business Department located in Brown Hall co-hosted an exchange and business development discussion with NSU students by community persons.

On hand to speak to the students were Kisha Moore, Owner and Founder, Hummingbird Macaroons & Desserts, in downtown Norfolk, and Brenda H. Andrews, Publisher and Owner of the New Journal and Guide newspaper.

An intergenerational panel discussion followed featuring Dr. Rhonda Alexander, NSU Innovation Center; Nia Colleymore, NSU junior and entrepreneur; Hon. Lisa Lucas-Burke, Portsmouth Vice-Mayor; Herman E. Valentine, Jr., Flatware Groups, Inc.; and Sean Washington, Norfolk Economic Director.

The program was followed by a reception and tour of the NSU Innovation Center in downtown Norfolk.

On Sunday, the celebration moved to Roger Brown on High Street in Portsmouth.

Following a drum call by John Earl Robinson, who also gave a brief history and purpose of the drum call, Chief Apostle Joyce White-Tasby delivered the prayer and statement of purpose.

Entertainment was provided by saxophonist Reginald E. Gist and Comedian Steven Alexander during the serving of food.

Honorees who were recognized and presented a star of excellence trophy were the following: Herman Valentine, Sr. (accepted by his son, Herman E. Valentine, Jr.); Sen. Louise Lucas (accepted her daughter Hon. Lisa Lucas-Burke); Melvin Francis; Linwood Williams; Sheri Bailey; Ike Green (accepted posthumously by his widow Freda Green); Carlton Rembert; Chester Benton; Brenda H. Andrews; Chief Apostle Joyce White Tasby; and Ed Joyner.