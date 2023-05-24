Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Hampton Roads Community News

Book Review: White Burgers, Black Cash Fast Food From Black Exclusion To Exploitation

In the thought-provoking book “White Burgers, Black Cash,” author Naa Oya A. Kwate delves into the historical and racial dynamics of the fast food industry. From the early days of fast food chains excluding Black communities to the gradual inclusion of Black franchisees, Kwate explores the underlying racism and social implications surrounding this aspect of American food culture. This book provides a deeper understanding of the racial dynamics within the fast food industry and its impact on health disparities. It is a compelling read that encourages readers to reflect on the complexities of race, capitalism, and social history intertwined with fast food.

Published

Hold the pickles, no mustard.

Double patty, add bacon, fried onions, that’s how you like your burger. As for chicken, well, it has to have cheese, and there must be something salty-crunchy on the side or it’s not a complete meal. Yeah, Mom could sure cook but not like this, and in the new book “White Burgers, Black Cash” by Naa Oya A. Kwate, you’ll see why fast food was slow to come to Black communities.

Though restaurants certainly existed before the turn of the last century, fast food joints “took root in the early 1900s, when the earliest … chains began.” White Castle, with their oniony square burgers, is widely considered to be the first; later, KFC, Burger King, and McDonald’s became the juggernauts of the industry, and something set them apart.

The first fast food restaurants, says Kwate, “did not include Black folks,” whether explicitly or implicitly when restaurants weren’t built in their areas. While high-end establishments and wealthier homes employed Black waiters, fast food was “almost exclusively White,” from kitchen to booth.

In the 1920s, though, franchisees started noticing that they were leaving money on the table. Slowly, fast food restaurants were built in areas once ignored – possibly, says Kwate, for profit or perhaps because developers saw it as a way to keep Black diners from White neighborhoods. There was controversy about the new additions – citizens of both races thought the restaurants were “a nuisance.” After a time, some already-established restaurants were accidentally found in Black neighborhoods because of “White flight.”

By the latter half of the 1960s, Black investors were finally invited to buy in as franchisees; in addition, some White operators were ordered by their home franchise to sell a percentage of their sites to Black citizens. This led closer to the equality Black operators wanted, but with a price: by the turn of this century, “studies began to mount … showing that residential proximity to fast food mattered for health.”

“Black youth,” says Kwate, “were especially at risk.”

Looking for something light to read while you enjoy your basket meal with onion rings? This book is interesting, but it isn’t like that.

Like a triple-patty super-sized sandwich,”White Burgers, Black Cash” is much heavier than you might expect, at first glance. Author Naa Oyo A. Kwate dives deep into her subject, beginning years before the first White Castle opened – and that narrative includes neighborhood names, street names, and competitors’ locations, which likely won’t mean much to many readers. There are pictures in here but those, too, often have inadequate context. Still, it’s worth biting into this book because of its wider focus on racism and what White America was doing at this time, and its inclusion of other, more social history that’s relevant to this subject.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Readers who can consume this book slowly, and chew on its information with careful thought will get more out of it than those who want a fast book about fast food. “White Burgers, Black Cash” deserves more cogitation, and you won’t even need fries with that.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

NJG 2023 Calendar

Purchase Through Paypal

You may find these interesting

Hampton Roads Community News

President Biden’s Delivers Howard University’s Commencement Address

President Joe Biden delivered a powerful commencement address at Howard University, emphasizing the significance of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and their role...

3 days ago

Hampton Roads Community News

Biden Selects Black Fighter Pilot To Chair Joint Chiefs of Staff

President Joe Biden has selected Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Quinton Brown Jr., a Black fighter pilot, to serve as the next...

4 hours ago

Black Arts and Culture

‘We made it— All of us’: Judge Jackson’s Famous Speech

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson made history as the first Black woman to hold a seat on the United States Supreme Court. Her celebratory speech...

2 hours ago

Hampton Roads Community News

Study Shows Blacks Served By Black Doctors Live Longer

By Rosaland Tyler Associate Editor New Journal and Guide A new report shows that Blacks live a decade or so longer in areas with...

1 hour ago
%d bloggers like this: