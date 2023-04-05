American History Being Played Out In New York

Special to the Trice Edney News Wire from BlackMansStreet.Today

(TriceEdneyWire.com)

Former President Donald Trump’s indictment by a Manhattan grand jury makes him the first former president in American history to face criminal charges.

Alvin Bragg, the Manhattan District Attorney, did not say at the onset what charges would be brought against Trump, but New York City where he surrendered on Tuesday April 4 is on high alert.

Bragg has been investigating Trump for paying $130,000 in hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels, whose birth name is Stephanie Clifford, prior to or at the time of the 2016 presidential election. The money was intended to ensure that Daniels would never disclose that she and Trump engaged in a sexual liaison.

“This evening we contacted Mr. Trump’s attorney to coordinate his surrender to the Manhattan D.A.’s office for arraignment on a Supreme Court indictment, which remains under seal. Guidance will be provided when the arraignment date is selected,” a spokesman for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement, referring to the state Supreme Court.

But law enforcement officials in New York were ready early on for a showdown with Trump followers.

Trump, who is running for president in 2024, said he expected to be arrested on Tuesday of last week and called on his most fervent supporters to come out in force and “take back America.”

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy called the possible arrest of Trump “an outrageous abuse of power” by Bragg.

Mike Pence, who served under Trump as vice president, said Bragg’s actions “reek” of “political prosecution.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

But former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said Trump wants to incite violence.

The FBI and NYPD are investigating a letter containing a death threat and white powder that was mailed to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, law-enforcement sources told NBC News.

The letter was addressed to Bragg and said, “ALVIN: I AM GOING TO KILL YOU!!!!!!!!!!!!!” It contained a small amount of white powder that was tested and found to be harmless.

There were no evacuations or injuries, officials said.

It was the latest in what a senior law enforcement source described as “several hundred threats” aimed at Bragg and his office in recent weeks.

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

