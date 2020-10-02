TCC Classes Will Stay Largely Online For Spring Semester 

HAMPTON ROADS

Most of Tidewater Community College’s class schedule will remain online for the Spring 2021 Semester, which begins Jan. 11. Some classes will be taught with a combination of online and in-person instruction.

Career and technical courses, as well as some academic courses that require hands-on instruction, will be taught online and supplemented with on-campus sessions.

More than 400 sections of classes, including automotive, health professions, welding, veterinary technology, culinary arts, music, visual arts, electronics technology and other programs, will have on-campus components.

“It’s been a successful fall semester for our students at TCC, who have embraced both the face-to-face instruction we offer and the remote learning option,” said Michelle Woodhouse, interim vice president for Academic Affairs and chief academic officer. “The safety of our students, faculty and staff remains our top priority, which is why we will continue to offer most classes online for the spring 2021 semester. However, we will increase our hybrid offerings, which allow students to combine traditional learning with web-based instruction.”

The college will continue to comply with health and safety guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Virginia Department of Health.

Faculty, staff, students and visitors must wear face coverings, use hand-sanitizer and complete a health self-assessment when they enter all college buildings. Signs serve as reminders for all to practice physical distancing and healthy hygiene.

Current and new students and their families can use TCC’s virtual student support services to prepare for the coming spring semester. Assistance is available with admissions, academic advising, financial aid, tuition payments and more.

For those without access to technology, TCC offers Virtual Student Support Rooms. These rooms are equipped with computers and internet access and will link directly to TCC’s virtual resources. Students will also be able to obtain I.D. cards, drop off documentation, and access computer labs.

For further assistance, call 757-822-1111 or email enroll@tcc.edu.