KAPPAS Will Award $100,000 Gift To Hampton University During Homecoming

By Clarence F. Nelson, Jr.

Special to the New Journal and Guide

Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. means many different things to its members—Achievement, Fellowship, Brotherhood, Mentoring, The Bond, Patriotism, Youth Development, Community Service, etc.

Founded on a cold Thursday evening, January 5, 1911, on the campus of Indiana University, Bloomington, Indiana, for over 110 years, Kappa Alpha Psi has continued to refine and promote two of its most critical and significant objectives relevant to this article, “To assist the aims and purposes of colleges and universities; and To inspire service in the public’s interest.”

On October 9, during Hampton University’s homecoming activities at Armstrong Field, a $100,000 check is scheduled to be presented to Hampton University to support The BX- Ronald R. Young Endowed Scholarship Fund. It will be available to all qualified students at Hampton University.

The presentation will follow a 15-month period of active solicitation for support and contributions under the leadership of Hampton University alumni and BX initiates, Clarence F. Nelson, Jr., Chairman, Stephen N. Lawrence, Ph.D., Vice Chairman, Gary B. Hunter, and William W. Mumby, Jr., DDS; and Hampton- Newport News (VA) Alumni Chapter initiate, John B. Gates, Jr. Gifts ranged from $50 to $10,000. All were from individuals; this shows what can be accomplished when the mission is clear and honorable.

Brother Young, a 1971 Hampton alumnus, died in 2014. He was an honors graduate, and served as pole-march (president) at the chapter, province/regional, and

international levels. He was also a corporate executive in the fields of business and health. As a philanthropist, he made significant and selfless

contributions to his Fraternity, alma maters, Hampton and Syracuse Universities, as well as to his communities at-large.

During Kappa Alpha Psi’s 110 years of development and service through the commitment of its members, chapters, provinces or regions, and its international headquarters, one of its greatest interests, focuses, and missions has been providing student support and assistance through the

application and principle of scholarship.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Ronald R. Young Scholarship Committee is humbled and pleased to share with the reader two significant ideas and observations that may be used or shared with their alma mater or other non- profit organizations, in promoting scholarship development and service in the public’s interest.

1. The Ronald R. Young Family and Kappa Brothers agreed it would be fitting, proper, and honorable to recognize one of its own who had accomplished and done so much for others. Unselfish and caring, Brother Young was the right name for which to establish such a scholarship fund.

Brother Young, a BX initiate, 1971 honor graduate, and past International Grand Polemarch (President) of Kappa Alpha Psi, philanthropist, and corporate executive, who had made invaluable contributions to his alma maters, Hampton and Syracuse Universities, and throughout the community- at- large.

2. Nothing of this magnitude is achieved without a plan or template. Based upon your goal and organizational structure, allow yourself enough time for adequate planning, scheduling, and execution.

Whether your idea is similar or the same as this one, this information can be applied or transferred to support your HBCU or non-profit fund raising idea and vision.

As its final fundraising activity in support of The Ronald R. Young Endowed Scholarship, and to generate more enthusiasm and interest, Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc. is hosting The Ronald R. Young Endowed Scholarship

Golf Classic, Friday, October 8, 2021 at the Kiskiac Golf Resort in Williamsburg. In attendance will be the 34th Grand Polemarch of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Reuben A. Shelton, lll, Esq.; Kappa Alpha Psi Foundation President and Honorary Chairman of the Golf Tournament, Michael J. Dubose; and other Fraternity luminaries.

For more information on the golf tournament, please call 757-621-8713 for registration information and schedule.