Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Local Voices

AP Encourages Journalists To Use Capital “B” in “Blacks” Over Small “b”

Published

NJG Staff Report

Media outlets following the Associated Press writing guide book will now capitalize the “b” when referring to people of color in a racial, ethnic or cultural context,

Whether to use the small “b” or capital “B” when referring to African Americans has been a debated topic for years. While the Black Press has largely capitalized the word as “Blacks”, most of the mainstream media have referred to African Americans in the lower case as “blacks”.

In a blog, John Daniszewski, AP’s vice president of standards, said of the recent announcement that the change conveys “an essential and shared sense of history, identity and community among people who identify as Black, including those in the African diaspora and within Africa,”

“The lowercase black is a color, not a person,” he continued.

The decision comes after more than two years of research and debate among AP journalists and outside groups and thinkers, said Daniszewski.

“It’s certainly long overdue,” said Doris Truong, director of training and diversity at the Poynter Institute, a journalism think tank. “It’s something that people who are Black have been calling for for a long time.”

AP is still considering whether or not to capitalize the term “white”.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Post Views: 226
In this article:,
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Health

For More Than 30 Years, World AIDS Day Observed

By Leonard E. Colvin Chief Reporter New Journal and Guide For over three decades, observances of World AIDS Day which lands annually on Dec.1 have...

December 6, 2019

Health

Thinking About Getting a Flu Shot? Now’s the Time

By Glenn Ellis (TriceEdneyWire.com) As summer becomes a faint memory for most of us, winter is just around the corner. This year’s Farmer’s Almanac...

October 17, 2019

National Commentary

The Power of Unity

By Dr. E. Faye Williams, Esq. (TriceEdneyWire.com) – I had the opportunity to speak for the closing session at the meeting of the World Conference...

October 17, 2019

National Commentary

The Power of Unity

By Dr. E. Faye Williams, Esq. (TriceEdneyWire.com) I had the opportunity to speak for the closing session at the meeting of the World Conference of...

October 17, 2019