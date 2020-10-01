AARP’s People’s Debate For Senatorial Race Set For October 13

RICHMOND

When Dr. Daniel Gade and U.S. Senator Mark Warner face off at 7 p.m. Oct. 13 at The People’s Debate, viewers might notice a few differences from past forums, but the familiar format will stay the same, focusing on getting voters the answers they need to cast their ballots.

“We will bring the candidates into voters’ homes through TV and the internet, so that they can hear what Dr. Gade and Senator Warner have to say on issues affecting their families,” said AARP Virginia State Director Jim Dau.

AARP Virginia’s media partner for The People’s Debate is Richmond’s WTVR-CBS 6 whose news anchor Bill Fitzgerald,will serve as moderator.

Panelists questioning the candidates will be AARP Virginia State President Joyce Williams, of Roanoke, and CBS 6 morning anchor Reba Hollingsworth. Neither Hollingsworth nor Williams will be in the CBS 6 studio with the candidates, moderator, and crew – they will participate virtually via videoconference.

Unlike past years, there will not be a studio audience, the studio will be limited to essential personnel, and social distancing will be observed.

“We are grateful that Dr. Gade and Sen. Warner will participate in The People’s Debate to discuss issues important to Virginians and their families,” Dau said. “For voters across Virginia, there’s no substitute for listening directly to candidates to learn how they intend to lead.”

In addition to CBS 6, The People’s Debate will be carried on CBS stations in Washington, D.C.; Norfolk; Lynchburg; and Charlottesville. The debate will also be live-streamed on the stations’ website and Facebook pages, as well as AARP Virginia’s Facebook page.

The People’s Debate, which began in 2006, is Virginia’s oldest and most widely broadcast statewide, televised debate. AARP Virginia has traditionally sponsored The People’s Debate for gubernatorial and U.S. Senate races. AARP does not endorse or contribute money to candidates, political parties, or campaigns.

