By Randy Singleton

NJG Community Correspondent

NORFOLK

Iianna Boone, a 2020 graduate of Maury High, was given a fairytale graduation gift Saturday by her friend—a horse drawn carriage ride down Virginia Beach Blvd. in Norfolk as pedestrians waved and took cell phone videos of the carriage. Passing cars slowed down to gaze and honk their horns.

The carriage ride ended at Booker T. Washington High School, where a large gathering of family and friends awaited its arrival. William Fodrey, Iianna’s friend, provided her with this extraordinary and lavish graduation gift.

Lonisha Eatmon, Iianna Boone’s mother, joined William and Iianna for photos. Iianna Boone’s grandparents, Elsie Rashe’d and Haneef Rashe’d, spoke with the newspaper. The Rashe’ds host the radio show Refuge for the Rejected on WPCE 1400.