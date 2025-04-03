Women’s History Month At Second Calvary Baptist Church

NJG Newswire

The Women’s Ministry at Second Calvary Baptist Church observed Women’s History Month with a March 22 Saturday morning event in the Fellowship Hall.

First Lady Rosetta Guns explained, “We recognized trailblazers and rising trailblazers.”

The theme was “Her Story: His Glory, Honoring Women of Faith & Courage.” New Journal and Guide Publisher Brenda H. Andrews, the keynote speaker, shared her life’s journey as Publisher, Businessswoman and Community Activist and the role of faith in her accomplishments.

Following her presentation, a panel of four young women leaders responded to questions about the roles of women in leadership and how their faith and Christian experience have helped them to succeed.

The adult panelists were Rev. Jocelyn Blount, first female Pastor at Good Hopewell Baptist Church and Rev. Nicole Guns, first woman to serve on the Executive Board of the National Baptist Convention, USA, Inc.

The youth panelists were 18-year-old Krystal Carter and 16-year-old Precious White, both Booker T. Washington High School scholars and members of Second Calvary.

Krystal is a high achieving student athlete and the first female wrestler at BTWHS. She is active in her church and community and plans to enlist in the U.S. Air Force upon graduation.

Panelist Precious White, who has a 4.0 GPA, is the first African American female to make it to the state forensic competition, and the youngest Minister in Training (MIT) at SCBC.