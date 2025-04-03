Black Church
Women’s History Month At Second Calvary Baptist Church
Second Calvary Baptist Church honored trailblazing women of faith and leadership during a special Women’s History Month event. Featuring keynote speaker Brenda H. Andrews and a dynamic panel of adult and youth leaders, the program highlighted the power of faith in shaping strong women leaders.
#WomensHistoryMonth #FaithAndLeadership #BlackWomenLeaders #CommunityEmpowerment #ChristianLeadership #Trailblazers #YoungLeaders
NJG Newswire
The Women’s Ministry at Second Calvary Baptist Church observed Women’s History Month with a March 22 Saturday morning event in the Fellowship Hall.
First Lady Rosetta Guns explained, “We recognized trailblazers and rising trailblazers.”
The theme was “Her Story: His Glory, Honoring Women of Faith & Courage.” New Journal and Guide Publisher Brenda H. Andrews, the keynote speaker, shared her life’s journey as Publisher, Businessswoman and Community Activist and the role of faith in her accomplishments.
Following her presentation, a panel of four young women leaders responded to questions about the roles of women in leadership and how their faith and Christian experience have helped them to succeed.
The adult panelists were Rev. Jocelyn Blount, first female Pastor at Good Hopewell Baptist Church and Rev. Nicole Guns, first woman to serve on the Executive Board of the National Baptist Convention, USA, Inc.
The youth panelists were 18-year-old Krystal Carter and 16-year-old Precious White, both Booker T. Washington High School scholars and members of Second Calvary.
Krystal is a high achieving student athlete and the first female wrestler at BTWHS. She is active in her church and community and plans to enlist in the U.S. Air Force upon graduation.
Panelist Precious White, who has a 4.0 GPA, is the first African American female to make it to the state forensic competition, and the youngest Minister in Training (MIT) at SCBC.
Trending
- Education1 week ago
Behold Ian Lindo! I.C. Norcom Senior Chosen Youth Rep For Coast Guard
- Black Business News1 week ago
House Speaker Aligns Rise In Unemployment Claims With Fed Cuts
- Black History6 days ago
Women’s History Month: State Historical Marker To Be Dedicated For Old Folks Home In Essex County
- Hampton Roads Community News1 week ago
NJGPOD S1E5: Annette Dunbar Speaks on Community Service
- Black History1 week ago
Part Two: “It Came To That”: How 4 Greensboro A&T College Students Helped Forge A Movement
- Black Business News1 week ago
Passes At 76: George Foreman: Boxer, Entrepreneur and Pastor
- Black History6 days ago
‘Uprooted’ Film On Newport News’ Displacement Attracts Packed House
- Black Business News5 days ago
Rev. Jamal Bryant’s Target Boycott Mobilizes 150,000