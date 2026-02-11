Women United Celebrates 15 Years of “Stone Soup”

NORFOLK

United Way of South Hampton Roads’ Women United is celebrating the 15th anniversary of Stone Soup, a signature volunteer event that brings women together to fight food insecurity and strengthen community connections. Held on February 14, Stone Soup is a meaningful way to celebrate love, not just for one another, but for the entire South Hampton Roads community.

This year’s event will take place at the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore, highlighting the longstanding partnership between United Way and the Foodbank and their shared commitment to ensuring food security for families across the region. More than 180 Women United volunteers will gather to assemble 625 family-sized casseroles and 440 bagged lunches, which will be distributed to 13 local nonprofit partners serving neighbors in need.

Inspired by the classic European folk tale Stone Soup, the event reflects the story’s enduring lesson: when individuals come together and share what they have, abundance is created. What begins with a single “stone” grows into a nourishing meal through cooperation, generosity, and collective effort, values that remain at the heart of Women United’s mission.

This year’s theme and tagline, “The Secret Ingredient is Love,” perfectly captures the spirit of the day.

Stone Soup began on February 11, 2012, when 68 volunteers assembled casseroles for 12 local agencies. The event established logistics and traditions that still guide the project today.

A student from PB Young Elementary School read Stone Soup aloud during that first gathering, cementing the story as a cherished part of Women United’s volunteer history.

“Stone Soup has provided long-standing, tangible support to our community for the past 15 years, and it remains a true event of connection,” said Mikayla Hume, Director of Volunteerism at United Way of South Hampton Roads.

“Our partners enable us to work together toward a shared goal; our Women United members return year after year to volunteer, bringing families and friends to participate; and our local nonprofits allow us to serve both their organizations and the individuals they support. The experience is infused with genuine love for our neighbors and our community.”