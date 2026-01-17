Women Unite in Celebration and Healing At “A Room Full of Sisters”

Special To The New Journal and Guide

On December 27, 2025, women of all ages gathered at Living Word Victory Center in Portsmouth, Virginia, for A Room Full of Sisters, a powerful intergenerational program designed to foster dialogue, connection, and appreciation among women.

The event created a safe and affirming space where stories were shared, bonds were strengthened, and sisterhood was celebrated.

The program began with Leah Stith reciting the Poem “A Room Full of Sisters” by Mona Lake Jones.

A series of engaging and uplifting sessions led by dynamic presenters followed.

Minister Alina Jones opened with a session on the importance of journaling as a tool for healing and self-discovery, gifting each participant with a journal to encourage continued reflection beyond the event. Kim Crewe helped bring the vision to life with her Hey BAE presentation, offering insight, affirmation, and encouragement that resonated deeply with attendees. Nicole Williams followed with a session on massage therapy, reminding women of the importance of rest, self-care, and listening to their bodies.

One of the highlights of the program was Mirror Reflections, led by Sabrina Bass, an I.C. Norcom High School senior and impressive young presenter. Her session encouraged participants to see themselves clearly, embrace self-worth, and honor their individual journeys.

Diana Chappell provided meaningful reflections on Kwanzaa, grounding the program in cultural values of unity, purpose, and collective responsibility. The event concluded with Minister Lena, who shared the Biblical story of Mary and Elizabeth, emphasizing the importance of having an “Elizabeth”—a recognizer and encourager—in one’s life.

Participants were invited to wear colors representing different age groups, filling the room with pinks, blues, reds, and purples—symbolizing youth, growth, strength, and wisdom. Together, the women formed a living portrait of resilience and shared history. Each woman carried her own story, her own challenges, and her own triumphs.

A Room Full of Sisters was more than a program—it was a testament to the power of women supporting women across generations and lived experiences. Like jewels in a crown, the sisters gathered reflected beauty, strength, and unity—vanilla, cinnamon, and dark chocolate brown.