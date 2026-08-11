W&M Lemon Project Aids African American Research

By Rosaland Tyler

Associate Editor

New Journal and Guide

Some Black residents in Williamsburg continue to spot some of their obscure ancestors in their own family tree by using the genealogical archives at the Lemon Project at William and Mary.

This research project has come a long way since it was launched in 2009 to investigate William & Mary’s ties to slavery. Following its recent Juneteenth Celebration in the Sadler Center and a $1 million COVID-19 pandemic grant, the Lemon Project continues to help Black amateur detectives stalk their ancestors.

During Black History Month in February, for example, it honored W&M’s 333rd Charter Day event where community members made their way to the Hearth. The Lemon Project “centered on the humanity and contributions of those it once enslaved.”

Around the fire, stories of resistance were shared, including one powerful account from Dr. Hannah Rosen, program director of American Studies. Organizers aimed to recall stories that offered living testimony to Black labor that is critical but often forgotten.

Jajuan Johnson, the interim director of the Lemon Project said in a recent interview with Williamsburg Yorktown Daily, “Although people are told that they can’t find anything prior to 1865, I would say 80 percent of the time they do, they find some type of clue.”

This means many records already exist in William & Mary’s Swem Library special collections. The Lemon Project also makes use of Library of Virginia records and Freedmen’s Bureau records, which Johnson said have been instrumental in helping residents detect ancestors.

“African American cemeteries and the structures as well are major testimonies of African American life and history and family history in this region,” Johnson said. “These are places that are repositories of information that tell the story of people and the communities they built.”

To journey from the distant past to today, in other words, Black amateur researchers are stalking oral history records, death certificates and payroll documents from the 1900s at William and Mary, Johnson said. Ongoing roundtable discussions are also opening amateur researcher’s eyes, thanks to the Lemon Project.

“We had a genealogy roundtable and cousins met each other for the first time,” Thomas explained. “We didn’t plan it, it just happened; those kinds of stories are priceless.”

You don’t know what you will discover when you begin to research your roots via The Lemon Project.

“They built the churches, they cared for their dead, they reproduced, they established businesses, they did everything that people have told them — that institutions have told them — they did not do,” he said. “It’s sustaining when you consistently live in a world that tells you you don’t matter, it reaffirms ‘No, this is my place; this, too, is my nation; this is my institution.’”

William & Mary’s role in the nation’s founding has been widely studied, as well as its role in perpetuating slavery and racial discrimination.

“The Lemon Project is a multifaceted and dynamic attempt to rectify wrongs perpetrated against African Americans by William & Mary through action or inaction,” according to a statement posted on the Lemon Project website.

Why Lemon?

The Lemon Project is named for Lemon, a man who was once enslaved by William & Mary. Though he was, legally, the property of the College, his relationship with the university was complex and often ambiguous. As an enslaved man in Virginia, he owned neither his work nor his own person. But he grew and sold produce to the College, and received a monetary Christmas bonus from the faculty at least once. Even from scant evidence, we can tell that Lemon was an actor on the stage of history, using ingenuity to help mitigate the circumstances of his enslavement.

We do not know why the faculty gave Lemon a Christmas bonus in 1808, but there is evidence that the white professors took Lemon’s well-being into some consideration. In 1815, an aging Lemon was given an allowance to purchase his own food, and William & Mary paid for his medicine in 1816. Finally, in 1817 the university paid for the coffin in which Lemon was buried. The faculty might have made these provisions for Lemon out of a sense of obligation; their motivations for doing so will almost certainly never be known. But from this small snapshot of early-nineteenth-century life at William & Mary, we know that enslaved workers maintained their humanity in the face of brutal dehumanization, and it was a humanity that the institutional master was forced to recognize on occasion.

NOTE: The above information was taken from a report prepared by the late Dr. Robert Engs, who proposed the name for the Lemon Project.