With Prejudice: Ex-Girlfriend of Actor Jonathan Majors Withdraws Civil Suit for Defamation

By Lauren Victoria Burke

NNPA Newswire Correspondent

After months of legal involvement many deem as racially biased and questionable, the ex-girlfriend of acclaimed actor Jonathan Majors has withdrawn her defamation claims against him. Her lawsuit for defamation was filed and the court accepted them “with prejudice.”

In legal terms, “with prejudice” means that a final judgment has been made and the case cannot be reopened. The news of the withdrawn civil lawsuit for alleged “defamation” comes three days after the actor announced he was engaged to be married to actress Meagan Good.

Majors, 35, was enjoying a meteoric rise as an actor in Marvel films. His acting ability and immersion into character win the attention of fans and critics. Majors is a graduate of the Yale School of Drama. He exploded onto the scene in the film The Last Black Man in San Francisco in 2019.

Majors’ on-screen versatility and intense performances would lead to roles in Lovecraft Country (2020), The Harder They Fall (2021), Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) and Creed III (2023) as Damian Anderson.

In March 2023, Majors was arrested in New York following allegations of assault by Jabarri — even though it was Majors himself who called police after finding her dazed and confused in his residence only hours after they broke up via text message.

Majors denied the assault allegations and claimed to have evidence supporting his innocence. But Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg pursued the case. In court, video was shown of Jabbari chasing Majors for blocks on end through the streets of lower Manhattan. Despite the widely seen video evidence, the case had professional consequences and damaged his reputation after Majors was cleared of two counts and convicted of two.

Majors was dropped by his talent agency and PR firm and lost roles in upcoming films and campaigns. But his career is currently turning around, and he has been cast in new roles over the past year.

Majors has continued to make headlines in his personal life despite the situation with his ex-girlfriend. Majors began dating actress Meagan Good in May 2023, and the couple announced their engagement in November 2024 at Ebony magazine’s Power 100 event. Previously Majors received recognition for resilience at the Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards in June 2024.

Lauren Victoria Burke is an independent investigative journalist and the publisher of Black Virginia News. She is a political analyst who appears regularly on #RolandMartinUnfiltered and speaks on Crisis Comms on YouTube @LaurenVictoriaBurke. She can be contacted at LBurke007@gmail.com and on twitter at @LVBurke.

