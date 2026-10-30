When Your Faith Is Put to the Test

By Reverend J. Loren Russell

Source: Black Press USA Wire

Scripture: Job 1:20–22; Job 42:5 (NKJV)

Have you ever experienced a season when everything seemed to go wrong, even though you were doing your best to live faithfully before God? Have you ever prayed, served, sacrificed, and trusted God, only to find yourself facing circumstances you could not understand? If so, you are not alone. The story of Job reminds us that faithfulness to God does not exempt us from adversity, but adversity does not have to destroy our faith.

Job was a man of integrity who feared God and turned away from evil. He was blessed with a large family, great wealth, and an excellent reputation. Yet, in a series of devastating events, he lost his possessions, his servants, and all ten of his children. Then his own health deteriorated, leaving him physically and emotionally broken.

How could such tragedy happen to a man who was faithful to God?

Job’s story challenges the assumption that good people will never experience hardship. Sometimes we mistakenly believe that if we pray enough, obey enough, and live right, we can avoid life’s painful seasons. But Scripture never promises that believers will be spared every trial.

Faith is not measured only by how loudly we praise God when life is good, but also by whether we continue to trust Him when life becomes difficult. Job grieved deeply. He tore his robe, shaved his head, and fell to the ground in worship. His grief did not cancel his faith, and his worship did not mean he was free from pain. He brought his brokenness before God while acknowledging God’s sovereignty.

We can learn from Job that faith does not require us to pretend we are not hurting. We can cry, ask questions, and seek understanding without abandoning our relationship with God.

Job’s friends made matters worse by assuming his suffering must have resulted from personal sin. Their mistake reminds us not to judge people by their circumstances. When others are hurting, they may need our compassion more than our explanations.

Eventually, God spoke to Job out of the whirlwind. God did not provide a detailed explanation for every tragedy Job had experienced. Instead, He revealed the greatness of His wisdom and the limitations of human understanding. Job responded, “I have heard of You by the hearing of the ear, but now my eye sees You” (Job 42:5).

His encounter with God changed his perspective. He came to recognize more deeply the greatness of the One he served. He was then prepared to pray for his friends and God promised He would answer.

Sometimes God changes our understanding before He changes our circumstances. We may not receive every answer we seek, but we can continue to grow in humility, trust, and compassion.

When your faith is tested, keep praying, keep trusting, keep serving, and remember that your suffering does not define the limits of God’s greatness.

Your faith may be tested by adversity, but you can continue trusting the God whose wisdom is greater than your understanding.

Be Blessed!

Rev. J. Loren Russell is an associate minister at Goodwill Baptist Church and is the clergy officiant of the Evangelical Church of God, all in the Bronx.

Based on reporting by The Positive Community.