What the Data Say? The Price of Mafia Tactics

By Wornie Reed, Ph.D.

Trump dissed the American people by not getting their support before going to war with Iran, and he dissed the European allies by not telling them. Now, people at home and abroad are balking at supporting his war.

This NationalSecurity Strategy (NSS) issued by the Trump administration in December marks an ideological and substantive shift in U.S. foreign policy – from advocating and supporting democracy around the world to an “America First” policy. It proclaims that foreign policy choices will be made based on what makes the United States more powerful and prosperous.

“Today’s self-interested choices may lead to a far lonelier, weaker, more fractured future. This is a truly pivotal moment in the way the world works,” states some experts.

The NSS is blatantly derisive toward our traditional European allies, as it criticizes them for depending so heavily on the U.S. and for “civilizational erasure” as a result of their (lax) immigration policies.

In January, Trump arrived at the annual World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, with a large entourage of American officials, suggesting an intention to dominate the proceedings.

In a dinner speech, Trump’s Commerce Secretary, Howard Lutnick, proclaimed, “We are here at Davos to make one thing crystal clear: With President Trump, capitalism has a new sheriff in town.”

Multiple people reportedly heckled Lutnick’s speech – including former U.S. Vice President Al Gore, who began booing the secretary. Amid the chaos, Christine Lagarde, the president of the European Central Bank, walked out of the dinner.

In Davos, Trump announced a new “Board of Peace” for Gaza, his very own UN.

A journalist from India said that Donald Trump’s actions during his second term as US President have given observers more reason to believe that he conducts world affairs like a “mafia boss.”

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The British political analyst Philippe Legrain pointed out Trump’s bad-faith politicking in Europe. “Like a mafia boss, he views Nato as a protection racket and Europeans as vassals to be extorted,” Legrain has written. “Whenever he wants, he could revive his Greenland threats… Europe must therefore reduce its dependence on Trump as quickly as possible.”

“If we’re not at the table, we’re on the menu.” The Canadian prime minister, Mark Carney, was the darling of Davos this year as he rallied resistance to Donald Trump’s smash-and-grab politics.

“It’s 2026, and all of us are living in Mafialand.Donald Trump is The Godfather’s Don Corleone. He does what he wants. And he expects absolute loyalty,” was another reaction.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum, Trump continued the American posturing as he tried to take credit for Europe’s existence in a winding, incoherent address.

After all this, Trump started a war with Iran without notifying our traditional allies, apparently being unprepared for the need to protect large oil tankers from attack during the war.

Then, Trump requested help from the Europeans in protecting the Strait of Hormuz oil shipping route. Some countries have rejected Mr. Trump’s request for international contributions to the effort, including Germany, Japan, Italy, and Australia, while others have appeared noncommittal, including France, South Korea, and Britain.

The following comments from international leaders are typical.

“It’s not our war; we didn’t start it. We want diplomatic solutions and a swift end,” said the German Defense Minister.

“Italy is not at war with anyone, and sending military ships into a war zone would mean entering the war,” said the Italian Deputy Prime Minister.

Spain and Italy also said they would not send ships to the Strait.

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This is the price we pay for our hacks’ insults to our friends. Americans, as well as the Trump administration, are finding ourselves alone.