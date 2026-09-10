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Warner, Kaine, Spanberger and Others Join Scott At Annual Labor Day Cookout

Virginia Democrats gathered in Newport News for Congressman Bobby Scott’s annual Labor Day Cookout, bringing together statewide leaders and candidates ahead of the November general election.
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By Rosaland Tyler
Associate Editor
New Journal and Guide

NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Congressman Robert C. “Bobby” Scott, D – VA-03, hosted Democrats from across the Commonwealth at his Annual Labor Day Cookout, on September 7. Dems present included Senator Mark Warner, Senator Tim Kaine, Governor Abigail Spanberger, Lt. Governor Ghazala Hashmi, Attorney General Jay Jones, Senate President Pro Tempore L. Louise Lucas, Speaker of the House Don Scott, 2nd District Candidate Elaine Luria, and many others. The annual Cookout is held at the Congressman’s peninsula home and is open to the hundreds of guests who attend each year.

Since its inception, the Cookout has become one of the premier political events in Virginia and serves as an unofficial kickoff for the general election season.

“Democrats are united as we prepare for November’s general election”, Congressman Scott said. “We will fight for what matters to Virginia residents, including securing our elections, enshrining voting rights in our Constitution, addressing rising costs, increasing access to affordable health care, supporting our education system and tackling the kitchen table issues that burden families every day,” said Congressman Scott.

Congressman Scott serves as the Ranking Member of the U.S. House Committee on Education and Workforce. A champion of the labor community,  educators and workers, Congressman Scott said the annual event allows him to thank volunteers and the community for their support, as well as providing a platform for constituents to have candid conversations with elected officials and political candidates.

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