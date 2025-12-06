Black Business News
VUU’s Partnership With Book Publisher Is First For HBCU
In a historic first for HBCUs, every student at Virginia Union University will now have the opportunity to contribute to professionally published work — from undergrad projects to doctoral manuscripts — thanks to a new partnership with Townsend Press and the Sunday School Publishing Board.
#VUU #HBCU #TownsendPress #BlackScholars #AcademicPublishing #HigherEd #FaithAndEducation #StudentSuccess
RICHMOND
Virginia Union University (VUU) recently announced a groundbreaking partnership with Townsend Press – a historic first among Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).
Through this collaboration, every VUU undergraduate will contribute to an official publication, while all master’s and doctoral students will graduate with a professionally published manuscript, ensuring that every scholar leaves VUU with a tangible and nationally recognized academic achievement.
The partnership, developed in collaboration with the Sunday School Publishing Board (SSPB), establishes a university-wide publishing platform designed to elevate academic excellence, expand research visibility, and strengthen VUU’s culture of scholarship. Through Townsend Press, VUU students and faculty will gain access to coordinated peer review, full editorial and production services, and professionally supported dissemination of their work.
“This partnership transforms the academic experience at VUU,” said Dr. Hakim J. Lucas, President & CEO of Virginia Union University. “We are creating a pipeline of published scholars – empowering students to graduate with a competitive advantage and amplifying research rooted in faith, innovation, and community impact.”
The initiative ensures that VUU scholars – from first-year students to doctoral candidates – are actively contributing to knowledge that strengthens congregations, classrooms, organizations, and communities. Theses, dissertations, research projects, creative works, and applied scholarship will all be eligible for publication through Townsend Press.
Dr. Debbie Strickling-Bullock, Chair of the SSPB Board of Directors and distinguished alumna of the Samuel DeWitt Proctor School of Theology, underscored the significance of this collaboration:
“Publishing faculty works not only inspires the next generation of scholars but also preserves the legacy of those who have labored faithfully in the academy and the church. This partnership ensures that scholarship rooted in faith and excellence will endure for generations.”
SSPB Executive Director Dr. Derrick Jackson added, “Through Townsend Press, we are honored to amplify the voices of VUU’s scholars. Our goal is to ensure that high-quality scholarship – grounded in rigor, faith, and service – reaches national and global audiences.”
Dr. John Guns, Dean of the Samuel DeWitt Proctor School of Theology, praised the partnership as a defining step in VUU’s academic future: “This collaboration reflects our commitment to producing best-in-class scholarship and preparing leaders who think deeply, write with purpose, and serve with excellence. Our students deserve platforms that honor their brilliance—and this partnership ensures their work will be seen, valued, and shared with the world.”
An initial Call for Manuscripts, including submission guidelines for students, faculty, and scholar-practitioners, will be released later this academic year.
The Sunday School Publishing Board (SSPB), the publishing entity of the National Baptist Convention, USA, Inc., headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, is one of the nation’s largest and most established African-American-owned publishing companies.
