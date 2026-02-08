VUU Centennial Musical To Highlight Black History Journey

RICHMOND

Virginia Union University (VUU) will present a signature Black History Month musical production commemorating 100 years of African American history observance. The event takes place Thursday February 12 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the VUU Chapel, Coburn Hall, on the campus.

“Still Rising: The Soundtrack of Black History — A Centennial Musical Celebration of National Negro History Week” is an intergenerational musical and spoken-word experience that traces the rich and complex journey of African American history — from pre-1619 Africa through enslavement, emancipation, the Civil Rights Movement, and into the contemporary era. Through storytelling, song, and reflection, the production honors the resilience, resistance, and cultural brilliance that have shaped Black history and American society.

Featuring VUU’s Gospel Choir, alongside community choirs and soloists including Desiree Roots, Lady E, Cora Armstrong and the Gospel Music Workshop of America, Still Rising is designed to educate, inspire, and foster meaningful dialogue while uplifting the voices and experiences of generations past and present.

The production honors the vision of Dr. Carter G. Woodson, widely regarded as the “Father of Black History,” who established National Negro History Week to ensure that the contributions of African Americans were formally recognized and integrated into the historical narrative of the nation.

“Still Rising reflects both the spirit of Dr. Woodson’s original vision and Virginia Union University’s commitment to preserving, celebrating, and advancing African American history and culture,” said Felicia D. Cosby, AVP of External Affairs and Director of the Center For African American History and Culture.

“This production is more than a performance — it is a living tribute to our collective journey and

a reminder of the power of storytelling to educate and unite communities.”

The production is open to the public.