VSU Student Transitions From Coma Patient To A College Grad

By Rosaland Tyler

Associate Editor

New Journal and Guide

Aszwan Hite was lying in a hospital bed recovering from a serious automobile accident when he applied to Virginia State University, his new alma mater.

Hite, who received his bachelor’s degree in business marketing on May 16, said a friend urged him to apply during his two-month hospital stay which came on the heels of a car crash that left him in a coma for two weeks. He underwent two open head surgeries to relieve swelling in his brain, relearned basic movements like walking, and recently walked across the stage to receive a degree that will launch his career in the film industry.

“I don’t have any memory of what happened,” said Hite, who crashed his vehicle while driving to get tickets for his family to attend his high school graduation.

“When I finally woke up, I was in the hospital with my head wrapped. When I realized how serious it was, it was a rock-bottom moment for me because I had no idea what my future would look like. I really didn’t know if I would make a full recovery or if I’d have to be dependent on other people for the rest of my life,” he said in a statement on Virginia State University’s website.

In his hospital bed, he opened his acceptance letter. It gave him hope. A year of physical therapy, understanding educators, and sheer grit enabled him to finally set foot on campus, a year after his acceptance.

“It was a very unreal and exciting moment,” he said. “After all the trials and tribulations to have made it through by the grace of God, I was actually attending Virginia State University. It was one of my happiest moments.”

He has won best videographer four times and best photographer three times at the school’s Student Organizations Awards.

The coma, the struggle to walk independently, and perform simple motor skills while battling depression are behind him. Thanks to the Virginia College Affordability Network (VCAN) initiative, which offers free tuition to any student who attended high school within 45 miles of the Virginia State University campus and has at least a 2.5 GPA, Hite transitioned from being in a coma to being a college student.

“VSU has played a major role in my journey, a bigger role than they would give themselves credit for,” said Hite who was among 850 graduates to recently receive an academic degree in the VSU Multi-Purpose Center.

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“Welcoming me a year after my acceptance and giving me that chance was a blessing,” he said. “I wasn’t able to attend my high school graduation.”

Walking across that stage for the first time was a big moment, he said.