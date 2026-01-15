Virginia To Inaugurate 1st Woman Governor, 1st Muslim Lt. Governor and 1st Black Atty. General

RICHMOND

On Saturday January 17 at noon, Virginia will inaugurate a slate of history makers as the Commonwealth’s next top officials.

The General Assembly begins its 2026 session on January 14 followed by the official inauguration ceremony of the state’s top officials, all Democrats.

Once sworn in, Gov. Abigail Spanberger, Lt. Gov. Ghazala Hashmi, and AG Jay Jones will oversee the state as Democratic majorities in the House of Delegates and the Senate consider a flurry of legislation as well as proposed constitutional amendments and the adoption of a two-year budget.