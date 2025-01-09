Virginia Symphony Orchestra Presents 13th Annual MLK Tribute, Honors Two Citizens

HAMPTON ROADS

The Virginia Symphony Orchestra is proud to present the 13th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Tribute Concert on January 19 in Norfolk and January 21 in Portsmouth. These two concerts are free for all to attend. A beacon of hope and justice, Dr. King’s legacy is not one to be forgotten. “Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. envisioned a world where unity, justice, and love transcended divisions,” says VSO Director of Civic & Community Engagement Nikki Thorpe, “A concert in his honor not only celebrates his timeless message but also serves as a powerful reminder of the transformative power of community.”

During the concerts, two Hampton Road citizens will be awarded the annual Dreamer Award. This is given to community leaders who amplify Dr. King’s dream through service, advocacy, justice, leadership, philanthropy, and excellence.

In Norfolk, The VSO will be honoring New Journal & Guide President and Publisher Brenda Andrews. Andrews has been dedicated to the Hampton Roads area. An advocate for Black stories and those of injustice, she has made marginalized voices heard for over 30 years. Under her leadership, the Guide will be celebrating its 125th anniversary this year, as one of the nation’s oldest members of the Black Press.

In Portsmouth, the VSO will honor long-time Portsmouth resident, Mr. Tyrone T. Hines. His work began in 1983 under the Mount Hermon Little League, providing low income children in housing communities a way to participate in traditional youth leagues. Throughout the years, Hines organizes summer lunch programs, food banks, clothing banks, and many other community connections in aid of the Portsmouth youth. In 2009, He established the Westmoreland Children & Youth Association. Mr. Hines has been a pillar in the Portsmouth community for over 40 years and exemplifies Dr. King’s message of transformative power of community.

Conducting the concerts will be Dr. Everett McCorvey. McCorvey conducted last year’s MLK Jr. Tribute Concert. “I am delighted to be returning to work with the amazing musicians of the Virginia Symphony Orchestra. My time there last year was such a joy!” says Dr. McCorvey, “I’m really looking forward to this concert because we will celebrate the works of Duke Ellington in a piece entitled Three Black Kings, one of Ellington’s last compositions. We are also performing a selection from Virginia’s own Adolphus Hailstork performing his composition entitled Amazing Grace, a Fanfare for Orchestra, and we are highlighting a new work by Composer and Pianist Patrice Rushen entitled Mine Eyes Have Seen the Glory. I’m honored to bring these works to life with the Virginia Symphony Orchestra!”

Joining Conductor McCorvey and the VSO will be Stephanie Sanders on saxophone, featured local youth soloist Noah Lawson on double bass, and Earl Bynum & The Mount choir. All featured musicians have been seen performing with the VSO earlier this season. Each concert is free to attend through the generous support of the City of Norfolk and City of Portsmouth.

Advertisement

A Tribute To Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.



Sunday,January 19, 2025 – 7 p.m.

Harrison Opera House, Norfolk;

160 W. Virginia Beach Blvd.,

Norfolk, VA 23510

This Event is FREE, but registration is requested.

Visit: https://virginiasymphony.org/concert/a- tribute-to-martin-luther-king-jr/

Tuesday January 21, 2025 – 7 p.m.I.C.

Norcom High School, Portsmouth;

1801 London Blvd.

Portsmouth, VA 23704

This Event is FREE, but registration is requested;

https://virginiasymphony.org/concert/a- tribute-to-martin-luther-king-jr-2/

Share this: Reddit

Facebook

Nextdoor

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Print

