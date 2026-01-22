Virginia Legislative Black Caucus Will Play Key Role This Session

By Leonard E. Colvin

Chief Reporter Emeritus

New Journal and Guide

When the 164th session of the Virginia General Assembly convened January 14, for the first time, a record 37 members of the mostly Democratic party affiliated Virginia Legislative Black Caucus (VLBC) were among the 140 state lawmakers.

The Democrats will be in control of the Governor’s mansion, and both houses of the General Assembly due to the gains the party made in the past November 4th general elections.

The Democrats gained 13 House seats in the general election two months ago.

They hold a narrow 21-19 majority in the Senate and a commanding 64-36 edge in the House of Delegates.

The majority of the VLBC membership are women, 24. There are eight Senators and 29 members of the House.

There are 40 State Senators overall.

The VLBC gained five new colleagues, all members of the 100 member House of Delegates.

VLBC member and Speaker of the House Don Scott is from Portsmouth.

In the Senate, Senator Louise Lucas of Portsmouth is president pro tempore of the Senate, and Caucus Chair is Senator Mamie Locke of Hampton.

Advertisement

The Virginia Legislative Black Caucus has announced its executive leadership team for the 2026-28 term, naming Del. Luke Torian as chair.

Also elected to the caucus’ executive committee are Norfolk’s Sen. Angelia Williams Graves as vice chair, Del. Destiny LeVere Bolling as treasurer, Senator Michael Jones as secretary and Del. Bonita Anthony as chaplain.

Jones recently won a special election to ascend to the Senate.

The Democrats secured control of the seats for Governor, Lieutenant Governor and Attorney General making them the most racially diverse top three political leaders in the state’s history.

Abigail Spanberger is the first female governor; former Senator Ghazala Hashmi is the first Muslim woman to be elected to that post, and Norfolk native and former House Delegate, Jerrauld Jones, Jr. is the first Black Virginia Attorney General.

In addition to selecting new leadership, the caucus announced the hiring of Tyee Davenport Mallory as its new executive director. Caucus officials said Mallory brings experience in policy, advocacy and organizational leadership and will work to advance the caucus’ legislative priorities and community engagement across the state.

Barring any internal infighting, the Governor and Democratic legislators say they will move forward on a number of progressive legislative policies.

Unlike the previous four, this session will not be hampered by the veto pen of outgoing Conservative Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin.

State Senator Angelia Williams Graves has represented the 21st Senate District which includes most of Norfolk, since 2021.

Senator Graves said the VLBC members were determined to help the new chief executive and the Democratic legislator solidify approval of a wide range of progressive policies, including four which must be approved via referendum this Fall.

Advertisement

The four constitutional amendments are critical because the governor has no formal role in approving or vetoing them this session. Each has already passed both Houses of the legislature once and must pass again before heading to the ballot.

At the top of the list are reproductive rights for women to secure access to abortion.

Virginia is the only state in the South which has not restricted the procedure.

Another legislative priority is marriage equality, so Gay residents have the right to marry. Again, Virginia is poised to be the lone state in the old Confederacy with such a liberal law.

Another is removing the barriers to voting, especially, enabling felons exiting prison, to regain that right without major hurdles.

Also a rare incidence of mid-decade redistricting ahead of the 2026 congressional elections. This would counter GOP efforts to increase Republican leaning congressional districts it dominates in states such as Texas, to maintain control of the U.S. House of Representatives during upcoming Fall Midterm elections.

General National polls show Democrats may regain the House of Representatives come November.

Senator Graves said the passage of the voting rights legislation would be a tribute to the late State Senator Yvonne B. Miller, of Norfolk who was the first Black female State Senator.

Graves said Miller “worked hard all her career to assure that all Virginians, especially those exiting the criminal justice system having served their time and paid their due, could vote.”

The same-sex marriage and voting rights amendments – advanced last session with bipartisan support, reflecting a political shift on issues that once divided the chambers sharply.

Advertisement

The proposed abortion amendment, by contrast, drew opposition from every Republican lawmaker, after years in which GOP leaders explored abortion limits or near-total bans.

All four will be cast as Constitutional Amendments if approved by the voters via referendum this Fall.

In Virginia, a constitutional amendment has to go through a multistep process to even be considered. The legislature has to pass the proposal’s exact language twice – once before and again after an election of the House of Delegates. Only then can the matter go before the public in a referendum.

State Delegate Clifford Hayes, who represents the 91st District in Chesapeake, has been a member of the House since 2016.

VLBC and fellow legislators are joining Governor Spanberger, Hayes said in calling for policies on “affordability” for housing, groceries, health care and other necessities for poor and working Virginians.

“That will be front and center among the issues we will address this session,” Hayes told the GUIDE during a recent interview.

The federal government has reduced or terminated access to safety net programs for low- and middle-income families such SNAP or rental assistance.

Hayes said that while the state cannot replace 100 percent of the reductions, lawmakers will seek to help as much as possible.

Graves and other members realize that Black people are a key constituency which has powered the Democrats political victory machine of late and concerns for issues directly affecting them will be fairly addressed.

“I think the issues that impact African-Americans are no different than for other Virginia,” said Graves. “And they want what other Virginians want including a good life for self and family, freedom from bias and harassment, the ability to earn a good living and build wealth.”