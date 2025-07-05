Virginia Beach Celebrates African American Music Month

VIRGINIA BEACH

A celebration of African-American Music Month featuring Plunky & Oneness with Special Guests was presented by Virginia Beach Cultural Affairs on June 28 at the Susan S. Goode Fine and Performing Arts Center located on the campus of Virginia Wesleyan University.

The afternoon of music showcased the Mosaic Steel Orchestra, Youth Ensemble under the direction of Dr. William A. Hailey, and was emceed by Doran Glass III, Virginia Youth Poet Laureate, and a member of Teens With A Purpose.

Also partnering in the event was State Representative Jackie Glass and the Princess Anne County Training School/Union Kempsville HS Alumni & Friends, whose members set up a display of Virginia Beach Black History in the lobby. The PACT/UKHS is led by Audrey Cornick, President; Margie Wilson Coefield; Edna Hawkins Hendrix; Joanne Lucas; and Charlie Parker.

During the program Mayor Bobby Dyer read a proclamation marking the occasion’s significance and support from the City.

African-American Music Month was created in 1979 by President Jimmy Carter to celebrate the musical styles and influence of African-American music as part of the nation’s heritage.