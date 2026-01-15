Black Business News
Video: Lynn Jones-Turpin and the Jacksonville Free Press Are Not Fake
In this video, Lynn Jones-Turpin directly addresses false claims targeting the Jacksonville Free Press, underscoring the long-standing role of Black-owned newspapers in delivering verified reporting, community accountability, and trusted journalism.
