Facebook Pixel Tracking Pixel
Connect with us

Black Business News

Video: Lynn Jones-Turpin and the Jacksonville Free Press Are Not Fake

In this video, Lynn Jones-Turpin directly addresses false claims targeting the Jacksonville Free Press, underscoring the long-standing role of Black-owned newspapers in delivering verified reporting, community accountability, and trusted journalism.
#BlackPress #LynnJonesTurpin #JacksonvilleFreePress #MediaIntegrity #BlackOwnedMedia #JournalismMatters #StopMisinformation #TrustedNews

video
play-sharp-fill
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

WORLD AFFAIRS COUNCIL

Subscribe for the NJG Archives!

Subscribe

Virginia Museum Of History & Culture

Trending

Hide picture