Vicks’ NSU Staff Includes 3 Former NFLers; Adding New Players

NFL great Michael Vick, the new head football coach at Norfolk State, recently hired three former NFL players and is recruiting players.

Vick recently hired LaRoy Reynolds and Elton Brown, former University of Virginia stars who like Vick played in the NFL, as well as Terence Garvin, a former West Virginia star who played six seasons in the NFL, according to news reports. The first new hire, Reynolds, 44, is a Newport News native and former Maury High standout who became a star quarterback at Virginia Tech.

The second new hire is Garvin, 34, a former Pittsburgh Steeler linebacker and Baltimore native who played in the NFL from 2013-18 with Pittsburgh, Washington, Seattle and San Francisco.

The third new hire, Garvin played three years for the Pittsburgh Steelers following a four-year stint at West Virginia, where he appeared in 47 games from 2009 to 2012. Garvin coached at Florida Memorial University before accepting his new post at Norfolk State.

Vicks has announced a total of eight additions to his coaching staff since he was appointed head coach at Norfolk State on Dec. 23.

“I hired guys with experience and mental toughness who understand the game of football,” Vick said. “The one thing I know is that they are going to put these guys in a position to win. We all have the same mindset, and I felt it was only right to hire guys who thought like me and want to lead like me. I’m extremely proud of these guys and I’m excited for them.”

Vick’s eight new hires include four former NFL players, along with HBCU coaches, and several award-winning leaders.

Vick said, “It’s a process. I’ve done more work in the last two weeks than I’ve done in the last six years. That’s a part of it. That’s what I signed up for. It is really cool to dive into what it takes to be a head coach. This is something I was planning on doing years from now, but it just came a couple years sooner than what I expected.”

In addition to hiring new staff, Vick is also recruiting new players. Multiple players have announced Norfolk State scholarship offers on social media. Some of the players who may transfer to Norfolk State include Kent State defensive lineman Kaden Beatty and Alcorn State linebacker Stemarion Edwards.

Among those players who have announced commitments to NSU on social media are Earl Woods, a former three-star quarterback who has been on the rosters at Jacksonville State and Kennesaw State, and former Frostburg State defensive tackle Delonta Butler.

