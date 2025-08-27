By Glen Mason

New Journal and Guide Sports

NORFOLK

When mothers of Sparta would send their husbands and sons off to battle, they would hand them their shield as they were leaving and would say, “either return with your shield, or on it.”

In contemporary football-speak, that translates to whether the Norfolk State University Spartans leave everything on the field, Thursday, Aug. 28, 7 p.m. against Towson University in Dick Price Stadium. The Spartans play arch-rival Virginia State University next Saturday, September 6, at 6 p.m.

Spartans offensive line coach Elton Brown and his offensive linemen have been thinking the same way in a manner of speaking. “Be smart, tough, and physical, prepared to play any line position. Leave everything on the field every play, and have fun doing it.”

He reiterated that the “little things, attention to detail” are essential to head coach Michael Vick’s process.

A legacy process of leadership and playing consistently at an elevated level that was instilled in him by his close mentor and advisor, the late coach Tommy Reamon.

Thursday’s game against Towson University will be remembered as the beginning of the Newport News native and former NFL quarterback’s coaching era. Results and game statistics were unavailable at press time.

What we did know is that the real game is won in the trenches.

“What they say? The O-line is like the AC? You don’t notice it until it’s broken, right?” said Brown.

Coach Brown noted the depth and versatility that’s vital to developing Vick’s offense. It starts with center Tyler Leinburger (6-5, 325 lbs.). In an adjustment this spring, Guan Price II (6’4” 305 lbs.) went from tackle to guard. Brown noted the good thing is, the guys upfront have “come together, ready to play together, and have some fun.”

Adding Price’s conversion enhanced the line’s abilities.

“The more you can do, the better the team will do,” said Brown. “It’s kind of like when I came up. I remember (UVA) coach Ryan Prince telling me the more you can do, the more valuable you become. “So, we have guys that can do that. Every guy on our starting line could play another position if needed.”

To continue to build NSU’s offensive line, Brown needs only clone himself. After an All-ACC career at the University of Virginia, he was drafted in the fourth round of the 2005 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals. He spent four years with them, starting at right guard and right tackle. He played in Super Bowl XLIII against the Pittsburgh Steelers. To get there, it takes performing consistently at an “elevated” level.

“In this conference, with injuries and things like that, you want guys who can do both.

“I think this group is a reflection of its leader. So, I think we got some good coaches out here, some great coaches out here,” continued Brown, a former head coach himself. “And from our standpoint, from our room, we just want guys that just want to play, you know, smart, tough, and physical. And, you know, let these chips fall where they may.

“That’s who we want to hang hat on and be. To be a great offensive line, you’ve got to be smart, tough, and physical. Have discipline and team rhythm, and all the other things will fall in place.”