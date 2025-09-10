Vick and NSU Rally To Defeat VSU 34-31 In Overtime In This Year’s “Battle of The States”

By Randy Singleton

Community Affairs Correspondent

New Journal and Guide

NORFOLK

Michael Vick’s NSU Spartans rallied to score 21 points in the fourth quarter to defeat former CIAA rival Virginia State 34-31 in overtime at Price Stadium on Saturday night (August 6) in front of 22,396 fans in a game branded as “The Battle of the States.”

VSU opened the scoring with a 22-yard field goal. NSU got on the board when Jason Wonodi recovered a blocked punt in the end zone to take a 7-3 lead. VSU regained the lead and entered the fourth quarter with a 23-10 lead following a 14-yard TD to Rahsaan Matthews from Hunter Malik.

NSU rallied in the fourth quarter with backup QB Otto Kuhns throwing TD passes of 6-yards to JJ Evans and 18-yards to Kendrick DreSean. NSU running back Jaylen Laudermilk scored on a 33-yard run to tie the game.

In overtime, the NSU defense stopped VSU on downs and NSU kicker Evan Helfrick booted a 29-yard field goal to give Michael Vick’s Spartans their first win of the season.

