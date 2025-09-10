HBCU
Vick and NSU Rally To Defeat VSU 34-31 In Overtime In This Year’s “Battle of The States”
Norfolk State rallied from a 13-point deficit in the fourth quarter to defeat Virginia State 34-31 in overtime before 22,396 fans at Price Stadium, giving head coach Michael Vick his first victory with the Spartans.
#MichaelVick #NSUSpartans #VSUTrojans #BattleOfTheStates #HBCUSports #CollegeFootball
By Randy Singleton
Community Affairs Correspondent
New Journal and Guide
NORFOLK
Michael Vick’s NSU Spartans rallied to score 21 points in the fourth quarter to defeat former CIAA rival Virginia State 34-31 in overtime at Price Stadium on Saturday night (August 6) in front of 22,396 fans in a game branded as “The Battle of the States.”
VSU opened the scoring with a 22-yard field goal. NSU got on the board when Jason Wonodi recovered a blocked punt in the end zone to take a 7-3 lead. VSU regained the lead and entered the fourth quarter with a 23-10 lead following a 14-yard TD to Rahsaan Matthews from Hunter Malik.
NSU rallied in the fourth quarter with backup QB Otto Kuhns throwing TD passes of 6-yards to JJ Evans and 18-yards to Kendrick DreSean. NSU running back Jaylen Laudermilk scored on a 33-yard run to tie the game.
In overtime, the NSU defense stopped VSU on downs and NSU kicker Evan Helfrick booted a 29-yard field goal to give Michael Vick’s Spartans their first win of the season.
Trending
- Health7 days ago
Painting A Portrait of Prostate Cancer
- Hampton Roads Community News1 week ago
Dems Hosted By Congressman Bobby Scott Kick-Off 2025 Campaign Season
- Politics6 days ago
Thousands March On Wall Street For Economic Justice and Equity, Aug. 28
- Hampton Roads Community News1 week ago
NJG’s Cartoonist, Walt Carr, Is Showcased At Urban Film Festival
- Impacting Lives7 days ago
New Journal and Guide Announces 11th Annual Impacting Lives Ceremony Honorees
- Political News in Virginia7 days ago
First Black Woman Elected Chief of Va. Supreme Court
- National News1 week ago
Katrina: 20 Years Later
- Black History4 days ago
Chesapeake Dedicates Park To Honor Judge Eileen A. Olds
You must be logged in to post a comment.