VB NAACP Addresses Denial of Del. Scott To Speak With Students

On two recent occasions, the Virginia Beach NAACP has been called upon to respond to separate racially-tinged incidents in the city’s public schools.

Last week, the chapter’s president Rev. Dr. Eric Majettte issued a statement after Speaker Don Scott, the first Black Speaker of the Virginia House of Delegates and an esteemed attorney, was denied the opportunity to speak with students at the Legal Studies Academy at First Colonial High School.

President Majette stated, “We are disappointed to see such a lack of support for a leader who embodies the progress we strive for in our community. It is essential that our schools not only acknowledge but actively engage with representatives of diverse backgrounds. Our students deserve access to a wide range of perspectives, particularly from those who have broken barriers in our state’s history.”

The Virginia Beach City Public Schools immediately called the incident a “miscommunication” and issued its statement, without referring to Scott by name. It read that “a miscommunication occurred this morning between our school officials about a potential guest speaker for the Legal Studies Academy at First Colonial High School. Virginia Beach City Public Schools values its relationships with all our school partners, including elected officials, and consistently welcomes them into our schools. We are actively working to resolve the concern.”

The following day, on Thursday March 27, VBCPS issued a second statement that its policy on guest speakers requires teachers to get approval from the principal regarding outside speakers.

Majette said the decision, based on claims of improper vetting and lack of parental notification … “raises serious questions about our commitment to inclusivity and representation in education.”

“It is troubling that a leader of Delegate Scott’s stature was not afforded the same welcome that other public officials, such as the Governor or Attorney General, would receive. His insights and experiences are invaluable to our students, particularly as they consider careers in law. This exclusion is not only a missed opportunity for the students but also a reflection of the systemic barriers that still exist within our educational framework.”

In an interview with WAVY-TV-10, Speaker Scott was quoted as saying,“It’s funny, I’m the first Black speaker in a 405-year history of Virginia. I think I’ve been vetted. And the fact that they would not allow me to be there, I think, is a slap in the face, not only to me, but also to all Virginians.”

Thursday afternoon WAVY asked Scott whether the situation could have been just a miscommunication, or misunderstanding, or misinterpretation of school policy.

“Folks come in these schools all the time, sometimes at the last minute,” Scott said. “I know for a fact they would never do this to Governor [Glenn] Youngkin or [Attorney General] Jason Miyares. They did this to me just to send a message.”

A week earlier, the Virginia Beach NAACP met with Superintendent Dr. Donald E. Robertson Jr. to discuss ongoing racial issues that have been present in several Virginia Beach schools over time. This conversation highlighted the urgent need for a more inclusive and supportive educational environment for all students.

In response to these ongoing issues, the Virginia Beach NAACP said it is organizing a community town hall to further address the matters.

“We will invite Superintendent Robertson and members of the school board to join us in this important discussion, as we believe collaboration is key to fostering an equitable educational landscape,” said Majette.

“We remain committed to advocating for all voices in our community and ensuring that every student has the opportunity to learn from leaders who reflect the diversity of our society.”