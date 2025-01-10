Va. NAACP Offers 2025 Priorities To State Lawmakers

RICHMOND

The NAACP Virginia State Conference (Virginia NAACP) recently announced its 2025 Legislative Priorities for the Virginia General Assembly 2025 regular session.

Also, the organization announced its annual Virginia NAACP 2025 Legislative Day at the Capitol on Tuesday, January 21, 2025, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., where its leaders and members from across the state will meet with legislators, attend committee meetings, and sit in the galleries during floor proceedings. There will be a continental breakfast and lunch. Registration is open now online and will close on Monday, January 13, 2025.

“The Virginia NAACP will tackle issues that impact the Black community, including economic opportunity, education, and criminal justice reform, just to name a few,” said Virginia NAACP President Rev. Cozy Bailey during the virtual press conference on January 7.

“Virginia cannot truly progress until all Virginians have equal and equitable access, and this can only be done by keeping Black people at the top of every agenda. We will continue to push for policy that enhances the lives of Black Virginians.”

Rev. Bailey was joined by Virginia NAACP Region 1 Vice President and Political Action Chair Gaylene Kanoyton, Environmental Climate Justice Chair Karen Campblin, Housing Chair Tracey Hardney-Scott, Criminal Justice Chair Valerie Slater, Esq, and Quena Dailey, Legislative Coordinator, to discuss legislation the Virginia NAACP would support and oppose in the state legislature.

Kaynoytan of Hampton, the Virginia NAACP Political Action Chair, stated, “Our agenda is centered on advancing equity and justice for all Virginians. We look forward to working together to create a more inclusive future. The Virginia NAACP remains committed to advancing justice and equity across all sectors, ensuring that the voices of marginalized communities are heard and prioritized in the legislative process.”

The Virginia NAACP noted it will prioritize the constitutional amendments for the automatic Restoration of Rights, safeguarding reproductive freedom, and marriage equality.

Also, The Virginia NAACP announced it would continue to ensure that diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives will not be diluted in Virginia.

“We will follow legislation that protects student rights and freedom of speech on college campuses, equity in public education, and justice reform.”

Additionally, The Virginia NAACP will support bills that promote housing stability, affordability, and anti-discrimination.

Also, The Virginia NAACP announced it will advocate to strengthen current gun safety laws and introduce new ideas.

“We will advocate for policies and legislation that enhance the capacity of Black Virginians and other underserved groups through financial and economic education, individual and community asset-building initiatives, providing safe and affordable housing, job training, and a livable wage,” the group noted.

