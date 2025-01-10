Va. Beach NAACP Calls For Justice In Deputies’ Indictments

By Rosaland Tyler

Associate Editor

New Journal and Guide

A day after the Commonwealth’s Attorney for Virginia Beach issued second-degree murder indictments against three former deputies with the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office for the in-custody death of Rolin Hill, a prayer vigil was held in Hill’s honor on Jan. 4 at Mount Trashmore.

Hill, 34, died in custody at the Virginia Beach Jail in June 2024, according to news reports. The coroner listed the cause of death as “positional and mechanical asphyxia due to restraint with neck and torso compression.” Following a grand jury investigation, which included three meetings in a span of several weeks, Commonwealth Attorney Colin D. Stolle, on Jan. 3, announced indictments against Kevin B. Wilson, Michael C. Kidd and Eric G. Baptiste. Baptiste was additionally charged with five counts of assault and battery, while Kidd was charged with two counts of assault and battery.

“As in all cases involving the tragic loss of life, my office is committed to seeking justice for Rolin Hill,” the prosecutor said in a recent statement.

The Virginia Beach NAACP has been involved in Hill’s case and vocal about the outcome for several months.

President Eric Majette told WAVY-TV in a recent interview, “We’ve been following this case for quite a minute right and we’re committed to obtaining additional information to ensure justice is served but we also stand with the family as we said before and the community affected by this tragedy.”

In a statement after the indictment, Majette said, “The NAACP remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring that justice is served and that no family has to endure the pain and suffering the Hill family is experiencing.

We call on local, state, and federal authorities to conduct a thorough investigation and to take all necessary steps to prevent such tragedies in the future.

According to news reports, the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office said Virginia State Police are working with the suspects’ attorneys on their surrender. Once in custody, they will be held at the Chesapeake jail due to their affiliation with the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office.

Virginia Beach Sheriff Rocky Holcomb released a statement following the recent indictment:

“I have faith in the criminal justice system to ensure justice is served for both Rolin Hill and the individuals involved in this incident. For that reason, I requested an independent, third-party investigation by Virginia State Police immediately upon being notified of what occurred and cooperated fully with that investigation. That investigation ultimately led to the charging decision announced by the Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office today. I remain committed to transparency and accountability with the community.

“However, due to the pending criminal proceedings and the need to protect the integrity of those proceedings, I cannot release additional information about this incident at this time. My heart continues to be with the family of Mr. Hill and I send them my sincerest condolences and support as they seek healing and justice.”

In a WAVY-TV interview that was conducted after Hill died in jail in June, two of Hill’s friends said they believe the medical emergency was caused by the treatment Hill received inside the jail.

“Rolin grew up in the neighborhood, he was friends with everybody,” one friend said. “We hung around. He never had any problems. You know, he had his little things going on, but other than that man, he was a straight, good hearted, honest guy.”

A second friend told WAVY-TV, “What do we know about what happened to Rolin? What do we believe happened to him? What the family thinks … there were more than four deputies that were fighting with him, and they said he was being combative, and I believe that they beat him until he had a medical emergency, and then they felt they had to deal with it as they saw fit afterwards, which was not the correct way.”

Hill was arrested on charges of trespassing, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct, the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office said in a statement at the time. The office said Hill was denied bond and booked into the facility, where he became uncooperative and combative.

Hill was restrained before he experienced a medical emergency and was taken to the hospital, the sheriff’s office said in June. Holcomb said his office was investigating but also asked the Virginia State Police to conduct an independent review.

According to news reports, Donna Price, a spokesperson for the Tidewater Medical Examiner’s Office, said Hill died from “positional and mechanical asphyxia due to restraint with neck and torso compression.”

