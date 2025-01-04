By Dennis Raphael Edwards

Columnist

It’s amazing, the history in the things given to us by relatives who’ve lived fascinating lives and then choose to tie or link us into their legacy in wonderful ways. They do so sometimes by passing on to us an important piece of their journey, a tool of their talent, to have and to hold onto, so to speak.

My Uncle Lee Roy Woodruff, Sr. did something very much like that back in the late 70s. On a visit to his home in the Berkley Community of Norfolk, he personally passed his trombone on to me in a show of pride and appreciation for what I was doing and where my life was going.

So, I can’t tell you how proud I am, at this time of a new year, to share this picture with you of my Uncle “Beatle’s” Trombone. You should know Uncle Beatle ( a nickname, possibly from a pun meaning “don’t that beat all”) played this horn while a member of Tommy Dorsey’s Band among others. He was also my Grandma Laura Elizabeth Edwards’ favorite brother. So much so she named my Dad Leroy T. Edwards, Sr. after him.

Uncle Beatle left home in Capron, Va. to make his way in the Jazz world early in the 20th century. While staying in contact, Grandma Edwards told me he didn’t get back home until exactly one day after his Mother Laura Evelina Woodruff’s funeral in 1932.

She told me how Uncle Beetle toured the world with Dorsey’s Band among others while his wife Aunt Snooky was a talented Jazz singer and piano player in her own right. They both came back to the Norfolk area and became part of the local Jazz scene later in life while living in a small house in what I believe to be the Oakwood community.

While I was studying at Virginia Union University’s Samuel Dewitt Proctor School of Theology (Seminary), he invited me to his home after finding out I once played Trombone in VUU’s marching band.

Seems he was more excited, than I had any right to imagine, that I chose his instrument. When I think back, the reason I decided to play “The Bone” was because Grandma Edwards told me about Uncle Beatle’s legacy. So he decided he wanted me to have the Trombone he played during the Jazz age! Can’t tell you how honored I am that he would pass down something so historic to me while still alive. In his honor I’ve kept it with me through out my careers in Television News and Pastoral Ministry. Unfortunately, his only son Leroy Woodruff, Jr. passed away five years ago.

So, with those memories in mind, I recently decided to take it from his original case, clean it up a little and put it on my book case, where it will always stay prominently displayed in my home!

Now all I need is a picture of him to stand with it!

Thanks, Uncle Beetl,e for honoring me this way!

Rest On In Peace!

A Grateful Nephew, Dennis

