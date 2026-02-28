UNCF Masked Ball – Just Around The Corner!

New Journal and Guide Staff

The ninth annual Hampton Roads Mayors’ Masked Ball presented by the United Negro College Fund takes place on March 7 at the Hilton Norfolk Main.

If you’ve attended in the past, you know how engaging the occasion is with its masked reception, red carpet photo ops, elegant dining, silent auction and Fund a Mission appeal with paddle raise. New for 2026 is an invitation from UNCF to its guests to wear sneakers with their Black tie attire.

This premier fundraising gala and major social event raises awareness of the needs and benefits of a college education, the students UNCF serves, and the contributions of historically Black colleges and universities.

More than 500 corporate partners, educators, religious leaders and community influencers are expected to attend, including the mayors of the seven cities and the college presidents of Virginia’s historically Black colleges and universities and surrounding colleges.

UNCF presents the signature Masked Ball Gala in several major cities across the nation, to include Atlanta, New York, Washington, D.C. and New Orleans. Officials brought the highly anticipated event to Hampton Roads nine years ago.

Hosting the UNCF Gala is the event location’s Mayor. In Hampton Roads, which is comprised of seven cities, there are seven hosts; however, the lead host is always the overseer of the city where the event takes place.

The local event was launched in Norfolk, and has been held in Portsmouth, Newport News, Virginia Beach and Hampton.

The 2026 Gala is being hosted again in Norfolk by its Mayor, Hon. Kenneth Cooper Alexander, Ph.D., along with the six supporting area cities.

They are Hon. Robert M. “Bobby” Dyer, Virginia Beach; Hon. Michael D. “Mike” Duman, Suffolk; Hon. Shannon E. Glover, Portsmouth; Hon. Phillip D. Jones, Newport News; Hon. Jimmy Gray, Hampton; and Hon. Dr. Richard W. “Rick” West, Chesapeake.

Masked Ball Awards this year will be presented to several prominent and well-known residents. They are Dominion Energy (corporate award); Dennis Matheis, President and Chief Executive Officer, Sentara Health; Dr. Ethlyn McQueen-Gibson, DNP, RN, Associate Nurse Professor, Director of Health Equity & Access. EVMS at Old Dominion University, Urban League of Hampton Roads, Inc.; Thomas Ransom, Executive Vice President, Virginia Regional President, Truist Financial Corporation; and Michael Vick,, Former NFL Quarterback and Head Football Coach of Norfolk State University Coach and Media Personality.

A new award, The Cecelia “Cee Cee” Tucker Community Impact Award will be presented to the Family of Cecelia “Cee Cee” Tucker.

The evening begins at 5:30 p.m. with the MASKED Reception. It is followed by Dinner, Program and Awards at 7 p.m. The MASKED Ball/After Party is at 9 p.m.

UNCF is one of the nation’s largest and most effective supporters of higher education and serves as a leading advocate for college-bound students. Since its founding in 1944, UNCF has raised more than $6 billion to support students’ access to higher education, provide scholarships and strengthen historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs).

Each year, UNCF awards more than 11,000 scholarships totaling more than $62 million. The scholarships support students attending more than 600 US-based colleges and universities including 37 UNCF-member HBCUs.

Through its efforts, UNCF has helped generations of students to get to and through college. We believe a college education plays a vital role in fortifying the pipeline of leaders and professionals who contribute to the advancement of our society.

The UNCF logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized trademark is, “A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”®

Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Instagram.