HAMPTON ROADS

Congressman Bobby Scott (3rd District) held two Town Hall Meetings this week to provide an update to his constituents on his work in Washington, D.C. The meetings gave him the chance to discuss President Trump and Congressional Republicans’ “Big, Ugly Law” which slashes health care for millions of Americans to fund tax cuts for billionaires. Scott was at Bethany Baptist Church in Chesapeake on Monday August 18, 2025; where he was hosted by Bethany Pastor H. Patrick Cason. The discussion was moderated by Dr. Eric Claville, Executive Advisor to the President for Governmental Affairs at Norfolk State University. On Tuesday night, he spoke at First Baptist Church – Hampton. Courtesy Photo: Rep. Scott and Dr. Claville in Chesapeake, Va.