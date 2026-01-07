Two New Black Heritage Stamps Arrive In January

WASHINGTON, D.C.

Two new Black Heritage Stamps will be released in January by the U.S. Postal Service. On January 15, 2026, USPS will release the Muhammad Ali Stamp, and on January 29, 2026, the Phillis Wheatley Stamp will be introduced.

Ali, known as “The Greatest,” once said, “I should be a postage stamp, because that’s the only way I’ll ever get licked.” Born Cassius Marcellus Clay Jr. in Louisville, KY, Ali was known across the globe as a champion in and beyond the boxing ring.

The Commemorative Forever® Stamps First-Day-of-Issue Ceremony for the Ali Stamp takes place in his hometown at the University of Louisville.

Called “The Greatest” by himself and millions of others, Muhammad Ali (1942-2016) challenged the best fighters in the world – and challenged the world itself, wrote the USPS.

“Muhammad Ali’s activism and bravery continue to inspire athletes to speak on social issues. His influence is also felt in hip-hop, politics and the American lexicon,” the USPS news release said.

“Ali’s influence extended far beyond the ring. He used his platform to stand for peace, faith and justice, emerging as a global symbol of courage and compassion. Muhammad Ali’s life was defined not only by his victories but by his conviction, generosity and enduring belief in the power of love and humanity,” it said.

In 1998, Ali was named a United Nations Messenger of Peace, and in 2005, he received the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor. That same year, Muhammad and his wife, Lonnie, founded the Muhammad Ali Center in his hometown of Louisville.

◆◆◆

The Phillis Wheatley Black Heritage stamp will be issued on January 29. A first-day-of-issue ceremony for the stamp will be held at the Old South Meeting House in Boston, Mass.

Phillis Wheatley (1753-1784), the first author of African descent in the American Colonies to publish a book, is being recognized by the USPS for her lasting influence on American literature and culture.

Born in West Africa and brought to Boston on a slave ship, Wheatley was enslaved but educated in the Wheatley household.

Wheatley published her first collection, “Poems on Various Subjects, Religious and Moral,” in 1773 which showcased her mastery of various poetic forms, including hymns, elegies and narrative verse, securing her place in history. Freed from slavery that same year, she went on to correspond with figures such as George Washington, who praised her poetic talent.

Wheatley’s legacy has earned her the title “the mother of African-American literature.” In 2003, a statue of the poet was included in a new Boston Women’s Memorial. The first full-length scholarly biography of Wheatley was published in 2011, with a second biographical study published in 2023, part of an ongoing effort to recognize her resilience in adversity.

Customers can preorder Muhammad Ali and Phillis Wheatley stamps on usps.com.