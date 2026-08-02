Tucker Society Plans Annual Landing Day Commemoration Events

NJG NewsWire

HAMPTON

The William Tucker 1624 Society recently announced its events in the 2026 African Landing Commemoration, marking 407 years of African and African American presence in America. The annual observance at Fort Monroe takes place throughout the week of August 22nd–29th, 2026, culminating with the annual African Landing Commemoration on Saturday, August 29th, at Centennial Park at Fort Monroe. Program times will be announced as they are finalized.

The William Tucker 1624 Society is a nonprofit dedicated to educating the public about the first Africans brought to Virginia in 1619. Named after William Tucker, the first recorded child of African descent born and baptized in the English colonies, the Society works to preserve and share this important history through educational programs, commemorative events, and scholarship opportunities.

In conjunction with Virginia’s VA250 commemoration activities, the program will also include the unveiling of the Isabella, Antoney, and baby William (Tucker) figurines at the new African Landing Memorial at Fort Monroe.

The Society will also host its annual “A Jazz Night Out” Scholarship Fundraiser on Friday, August 28th, from 6:00–9:00 p.m. at the Embassy Suites Hampton. Now in its fifth year, the event has become a signature component of the African Landing Commemoration and will feature live entertainment and complimentary hors d’oeuvres.

For more information about the 2026 African Landing Commemoration Events, sponsorship opportunities, or tickets for “A Jazz Night Out,” please visit www.WilliamTucker1624Society.org or https:// ajazznightout2026.eventbrite.com.