Tony Brown Passes At 93 – Persevering Voice Leaves News Media Legacy Across Generations

NEWPORT NEWS

Tony Brown, host and Executive Producer of Tony Brown’s Journal, the longest-running series in the history of the PBS network, has passed. Brown, 93, died on June 17, 2026 at his home in Newport News, Va.

Brown was an influential television journalist, educator, and civil rights advocate whose groundbreaking work elevated Black voices in media and higher education for more than four decades. Widely regarded as a champion of truth, empowerment and opportunity, Brown dedicated his life to the principle of “self-help” and the pursuit of excellence.

Tony Brown was also a prolific author, keynote speaker, and media entrepreneur. His work consistently emphasized empowerment through knowledge and accountability. He was the recipient of numerous honors.

A native of Charleston, West Virginia, Brown served in the U. S. Army from 1953 to 1955. He received his BA and Master’s degree from Wayne State University in Detroit, where he studied sociology and psychology.

In 1962, Brown turned to journalism, joining the Detroit Courier as a drama critic. He quickly rose to the position of editor, establishing himself as a prominent voice in the city’s media landscape. In 1968, he left the newspaper to pursue a career in public-affairs broadcasting at WTVS, Detroit’s public television station.

Over the next three decades, Brown became a pioneering figure in television programming focused on Black audiences and issues.

Best known as the longtime host and executive producer of the award-winning television program Tony Brown’s Journal, Brown became a central figure in American broadcasting history. In 1970, he was named executive producer and host of Black Journal, a New York-based public television program that had debuted two years earlier and aired nationally. The program combined commentary, documentaries and public-opinion segments.

Brown’s tenure at Black Journal was often controversial. His forthright criticism of the U.S. government’s impact on African American life, along with his uncompromising editorial style, drew criticism from both broadcasting circles and segments of the Black community. In 1973, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting announced it would withdraw funding for the program.

In 1977, Brown secured a sponsorship agreement with the Pepsi-Cola Company, relaunching the program as Tony Brown’s Journal and moving it to commercial television. The show returned to public television where Brown hosted the nationally syndicated series for 40 years.

Tony Brown’s influence extended far beyond the television screen. He was a passionate educator, he served as a professor at Central Washington University, Federal City College, Howard University and Hampton University. Brown helped shape the next generation of journalists.

In 1971, he founded the School of Communications at Howard University in Washington, DC and served as its dean until 1974. In 1980, he founded Black College Day, an effort to encourage students to consider HBCUs and preserve those important institutions for generations to come. The U.S. Congress officially designated the last Monday in September to honor that observance. He also founded the Council for the Economic Development of Black Americans, whose “Buy Freedom” campaign urged support for Black-owned businesses – even creating Freedom Dollars. To address the issue of drug addiction, he wrote and produced the film The White Girl.

In 2004 he returned to academia as the first dean of the Scripps Howard School of Journalism and Communications at Hampton University in Virginia, a position he held until 2009.

Beyond writing a widely syndicated newspaper column, Brown was the author of several books. He was also a devoted member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity.

Brown’s work as a broadcaster, educator and activist helped reshape how African American life and issues were represented in American media, opening doors for a generation of journalists and producers. His insistence on addressing racial inequality and economic empowerment left a lasting imprint on public discourse and on the institutions he helped build.