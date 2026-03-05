Tony Brothers: In The Zone

By Terrance Afer-Anderson

Like many Hampton Roads residents, I was quite familiar with the name Tony Brothers: NBA official, restaurateur, and community leader. I also knew he was a cousin of my late dear friend Cheryl Brothers. But it wasn’t until I attended a St. Joseph’s and St. Mary’s schools reunion event at Brothers Norfolk that I became aware our walk was even closer. We both had attended St. Mary’s Academy.

Following that reintroduction, I became even more fascinated and curious about his enterprising, highly energized persona.

Recently, Brothers, who continues in his 32nd season as an NBA official, closed the upscale restaurant bearing his name in downtown Norfolk, and he has put out some feelers that he is considering a run for the position of Norfolk’s Mayor when the job becomes open in 2028.

I am delighted, via the following Q and A, to further introduce you to Tony Brothers, the man, his heart for Norfolk, his resolve.

Where were you born and raised? What can you tell us about your youth and upbringing?

TB: My roots in Norfolk run deep and true. I was born in Norfolk and raised in the Hampton Roads area. I graduated from Booker T. Washington High School and later from Old Dominion University. Norfolk is not just where I live. It’s who I am.

It shaped my values, my work ethic, and my commitment to service. I grew up understanding that discipline, accountability, and integrity are foundational principles. Those values guided me through college, graduate school, and more than three decades in the NBA. They continue to guide my work in Norfolk today.

I was raised by a single mother who loved this community deeply and taught me that Norfolk was a special place. My life has always centered on service: to family, to community, and to creating opportunity and hope for others. I honor her through my continued commitment to Norfolk and community service.

How long have you been an NBA referee?

TB: I’m currently in my 32nd season as an NBA official. I’ve worked in one of the most demanding and highly scrutinized professions in professional sports. Officiating at that level requires preparation, fairness, composure, and the ability to make difficult decisions under intense pressure. You make the call. You stand by it. You are accountable for it. That experience strengthened my leadership skills and reinforced the importance of integrity, transparency, and consistency, qualities essential to public service as well.

What prompted you to open Brothers Restaurant?

TB: Brothers Restaurant was both a business investment and a personal commitment to Norfolk. I believed in downtown Norfolk and wanted to contribute to its continued growth. Our goal was to create a welcoming space that brought people together, a place to enjoy downtown and celebrate community. It was also a true family endeavor. My son served as executive chef and my wife was the general manager. We built it together. Small businesses are central to a city’s economic vitality, and I was proud to be part of Norfolk’s business community.

How long was Brothers open?

TB: Brothers first opened in 2021 on Plume Street and relocated to MacArthur Center in 2023. We served thousands of residents and visitors, downtown employees, families, and guests from across the region. Our final day of business was New Year’s Eve 2025.

What prompted you to move from the Plume Street location?

TB: The move was a business decision influenced by serious family challenges. My son was battling stage 4 brain cancer. We needed to focus on caring for him. Ironically, continuing the restaurant at the new location gave him hope and something to look forward to. By the grace of God, he is still alive today and was able to return to the restaurant to cook for a short time before we closed. That meant more to our family than words can express.

What was the greatest challenge?

TB: While my NBA schedule is demanding, I’m fortunate to have an incredible wife with a sharp business mind and a strong restaurant team. Like many restaurants nationwide, we faced significant economic challenges and shifting downtown dynamics. Dillard’s exit from MacArthur Center significantly reduced foot traffic, affecting many businesses in the area. We explored multiple strategies to strengthen our position.

The City of Norfolk was supportive and worked to enhance the business climate. They extended assistance and remained professional and positive throughout. In the end, however, the broader economic environment was simply too difficult. Brothers could not generate enough sustained traffic to remain viable. We are grateful for the city’s efforts and partnership.

What was the greatest joy?

TB: The greatest joy was seeing people come together, families celebrating milestones, professionals gathering after work, neighbors connecting over a meal. Building something alongside my wife and son was especially meaningful. Those memories will stay with us forever.

Can you share your history working with the City of Norfolk?

TB: I’ve had a strong and productive working relationship with the City of Norfolk for over 20 years. Beyond the restaurant, I’ve been involved in philanthropic and civic initiatives supporting education, mentorship, economic development, and community programs. My interactions with the city have always been rooted in mutual respect and a shared commitment to Norfolk’s success. Norfolk has been a great partner.

Is there anything you wish could have done differently?

TB: It’s always easier to evaluate after the game is over, but there’s no single decision that would have changed the ultimate outcome. The city was supportive, and I’m proud of the professional relationship we maintained. Ultimately, the broader economic headwinds proved too strong.

You’re contemplating a run for mayor. What prompted that decision?

TB: My interest in possibly running for mayor is rooted in service and my love for Norfolk. As a business owner and longtime community advocate, I’ve seen firsthand how policy decisions affect families and entrepreneurs.

My focus would include creating jobs, ensuring transparency in government, establishing structured and effective economic development programs, and offering expanded options to support small businesses.

I also believe in expanding opportunities across neighborhoods and strengthening trust between City Hall and residents. For more than 30 years in the NBA, I’ve operated in environments that demand accountability, preparation, and fairness. Bringing those principles together positions me to help Norfolk capitalize on its many strengths.

Is there anything you would like to add?

TB: After more than three decades earning trust in one of the most visible professions in sports, and more than 20 years giving back locally, I’m exploring the next chapter that allows me to help make Norfolk even better.

We’ll see what the right path is for my family and me to continue investing in this community. Stay tuned.

Terrance Afer-Anderson is a writer, actor, director and producer. He is also President/CEO, TerraVizion Entertainment Network.