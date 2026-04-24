To Our Readers On The Passing Of NJG Columnist Sean C. Bowers

The New Journal and Guide Family lost one of its foremost and most ardent advocates for justice and democracy with the sudden passing on April 23, 2026 of Local Voices Columnist Sean C. Bowers. For more than three decades, Sean lent great value to keeping relevant our mission as one where “evil could not thrive unopposed”. Through his weekly columns, he raised issues and questions about fairness and equity at local, state and national levels. He was especially proud to be a Caucasian writing in solidarity with a historic African American publication on the issues of democracy, justice and freedom. A Quaker by faith, he lived up to the tenets of brotherhood that he had been taught. We will miss his passion for life and making a difference with his life. We are grateful to have given him a platform that he valued and loved. We extend sincere condolences to his wife, Kim, and his mother, Judith, and stepdad, Jack, and all other family members and persons who knew and loved Sean. As we mourn his departure from us too soon, we are thankful that his works will live on through the archives of the New Journal and Guide for posterity.

—Publisher Brenda H. Andrews