Black Business News
To Our Readers On The Passing Of NJG Columnist Sean C. Bowers
The New Journal and Guide mourns the loss of longtime columnist Sean C. Bowers, whose decades of fearless commentary championed justice, equity, and democracy across local and national conversations.
#SeanCBowers #BlackPress #JournalismMatters #RestInPower #NorfolkVA #SocialJustice #PressFreedom #LegacyVoices #CommunityNews #OpinionMatters
—Publisher Brenda H. Andrews
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