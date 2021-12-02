Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Hampton Roads Community News

’Tis The Season: Voted One Of The Nation’s Best Light Shows

Published

NORFOLK
Norfolk Botanical Garden (NBG) is all aglow for its annual Million Bulb Walk and holiday fun from 5:00 to 9:30 p.m. nightly through January 2, 2022. Enjoy a leisurely walk through the Garden’s award-winning spectacular lights. 

Share on Facebook
Tweet
Follow us
In this article:, , , , , ,

You May Also Like

National Commentary

NFL Player Don Carey Hosts Holiday Event For Children

NORFOLK NFL Player Don Carey’s Reech Foundation partnering with Charles Black of 95.7 R&B hosted a Clothes and Toy Drive on Dec. 15. Donations were distributed...

December 21, 2018

Hampton Roads Community News

Spreading Cheer Everywhere…

HAMPTON ROADS Among the many groups to organize toy drives and Christmas gifting parties for children in Hampton Roads were the Norfolk Police Department...

December 20, 2018