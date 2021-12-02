’Tis The Season: Voted One Of The Nation’s Best Light Shows

NORFOLK
Norfolk Botanical Garden (NBG) is all aglow for its annual Million Bulb Walk and holiday fun from 5:00 to 9:30 p.m. nightly through January 2, 2022. Enjoy a leisurely walk through the Garden’s award-winning spectacular lights.
NORFOLK
